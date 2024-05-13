Brevard County Students First to Experience New ATX Center at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Recently, 24 students from Brevard County Schools were selected to be among the first to test out the new technological advances at its Astronaut Training Experience (ATX) Center at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

Lockheed Martin, sponsor of ATX, and KSCVC worked together with Brevard schools – specifically 6th-grade science classes – to hold an essay contest with the topic “Why I Want to be an Astronaut.” The lucky 24 students who were selected had a chance to experience ATX for the day and the opportunity to meet and speak with an astronaut.

Prior to the students being sent out to participate in many of the same training procedures that real astronauts undertake, they were given a briefing from three very important people in the past and current space programs:

Therrin Protze , COO, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

, COO, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Nathan Varn , Director of Orion Assembly and Test Operations at Lockheed Martin

, Director of Orion Assembly and Test Operations at Lockheed Martin Bob Cabana, Veteran NASA Astronaut and retired Associate Administrator

The students then were broken up into crews and took part in a series of mission simulations including launching, landing and walking on Mars. Perform a spacewalk through exciting and immersive microgravity simulation technology. Trainees will also participate in a launch of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket as a member of either the launch control team or the Orion capsule crew.

These simulations not only help prepare and inspire these students, they also help build skills such as teamwork and communications. The systems themselves were on display as they have all had a recent upgrades to include cameras and touchscreen monitors to give a more realistic feel — as if they were really sitting in a mission control in Huston.

Now, from a personal point of view, I have always wanted to go to space. So, being asked out to cover this great event was special. But, the opportunity to take part in Microgravity Simulator was as close as I will probably ever get to going in space.

For more information on how you or your young space cadet, can take part in the four to five-hour training at ATX Center or just a visiting out to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex click HERE.