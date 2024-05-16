Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Offers Limited Time Memorial Day Sale

Guests can take advantage of a limited-time Memorial Day sale for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. You have between now and May 19 to take part in this discount.
What’s Happening:
- Guests interested in the best deal of the summer can take advantage of the limited-time Memorial Day sale, which provides up to 50 percent savings on single day tickets, Fun Cards, and Annual Passes.
- Throughout the Memorial Day sale, guests can enjoy a special deal on single day tickets for as low as $65, plus special discounts on fan-favorite annual pass products.
- A Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Annual Pass is the best way to enjoy an entire year of family fun, thrilling attractions, and exciting seasonal events.
- Categorized in easy-to-use tiers, options provide guests with unlimited year-round admission and unbeatable benefits including free parking, in-park discounts, monthly rewards, and payments starting as low as $14 per month.
- Plus, pass members will be among the first to soar on the wings of the legendary phoenix when Phoenix Rising, the park’s newest attraction, opens later this year.
- Guests can visit BuschGardensTampa.com to purchase tickets and learn more about the Annual Pass program’s benefits, monthly rewards.
