Sesame Place San Diego Announces Opening for Dine with Elmo & Friends

Sesame Place San Diego is opening their brand new Dine with Elmo & Friends.

What’s Happening:

  • Sunny Day Cafe, the all-new dining location at Sesame Place San Diego, is set to open on May 31st.
  • The cafe will hold Dine with Elmo & Friends, an immersive experience for guests to sing, dine, and dance alongside their favorite furry friends.
  • Dine with Elmo & Friends is approximately one hour and includes a buffet-style family meal and exclusive entertainment.
  • Guests will be able to eat, take photos, and enjoy some much deserved relaxation at the new experience, beginning May 31st.
  • For ages 10+, the experience will be $41.99 and $21.99 for ages 3-9. Those under 3 are free, but require a reservation.
  • Passholders will be able to book reservations before the general public.
  • For more information, head to the Sesame Place website.

