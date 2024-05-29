Sesame Place San Diego Announces Opening for Dine with Elmo & Friends

Sesame Place San Diego is opening their brand new Dine with Elmo & Friends.
What’s Happening:
- Sunny Day Cafe, the all-new dining location at Sesame Place San Diego, is set to open on May 31st.
- The cafe will hold Dine with Elmo & Friends, an immersive experience for guests to sing, dine, and dance alongside their favorite furry friends.
- Dine with Elmo & Friends is approximately one hour and includes a buffet-style family meal and exclusive entertainment.
- Guests will be able to eat, take photos, and enjoy some much deserved relaxation at the new experience, beginning May 31st.
- For ages 10+, the experience will be $41.99 and $21.99 for ages 3-9. Those under 3 are free, but require a reservation.
- Passholders will be able to book reservations before the general public.
- For more information, head to the Sesame Place website.