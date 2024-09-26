Dollywood Closed Today, September 26th Due to Hurricane Helene

As the southeast coast of the United States prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Helene, Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee will be closed today in preparation.
What’s Happening:
- We’ve been tracking the effects of Hurricane Helene on the theme parks of Central Florida, but the large storm is also projected to affect other areas, including Pigeon Forge.
- Because of this, and “as a precaution and for the safety of our hosts and guests,” Dollywood will be closed today, Thursday, September 26th.
- This comes after the park closed early on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.
- Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa and Dollywood's HeartSong Lodge & Resort will remain open to accommodate current guests.
- The park stated on their X account to check back later today for an update regarding tomorrow’s operations (September 27th), neither confirming nor denying that the park will be open.
- Guests with dated tickets for September 26th can use them on the park’s next operating day, or if unable to, can request a refund by calling 1-800-DOLLYWOOD.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com