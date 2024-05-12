Dollywood To Implement Timed Entry Ticket System For New Attraction

With the opening of the new attraction at Dollywood on May 24th, the park is anticipating big crowds for the new Dolly Parton Experience, implementing a timed entry ticket for guests wishing to experience the new attraction.

What’s Happening:

The opening of the all-new Dolly Parton Experience at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee is almost here, and due to expected high demand during the initial opening timeframe of the new attraction, a timed entry ticket will be required to visit any day, May 24 – June 2.

Entry tickets are complimentary and allow access to both Songteller and Behind the Seams. An entry ticket will not be required to visit Dreamsong Theater, Precious Memories, Dolly’s Fan Shop or the adjacent bathrooms.

Guests will be able to register for a timed entry ticket on this page, beginning May 14 at 2:00 pm. Timeslots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis for the dates of May 24 – June 2 in 30-minute time slots between 10:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. No ticket will be required for entry after 5:00 p.m, and a standby line will be offered as well. On the day of your timeslot, you will enter the park like any other day by scanning your park admission at the turnstiles. After entering the park, you will make your way to the entry point of the Dolly Parton Experience adjacent to Jukebox Junction during the 30 minute window of time you selected where you will present your area entry ticket. There will be a 15 minute grace period if you are running behind. The 30 minute time slot is only for your entry into the area. You may stay in the area as long as you like.

The Dolly Parton Experience will feature a number of interactive elements to make guests feel as if they were alongside Dolly as she journeyed from Locust Ridge to stages around the world. Housed in multiple buildings, the multi-faceted Dolly Parton Experience includes exhibits which span her iconic career, the inspiration and results of her biggest dreams, the importance of her family, and even a curated exhibit that highlights Dolly’s signature style through the years. The Dolly Parton Experience provides guests more Dolly than ever, as it is three times the size of the former Chasing Rainbows Museum.

The entire Adventures in Imagination area transforms to create the new Dolly Parton Experience. In this reimagined themed-area, you'll discover three distinct experiences (Songteller, Behind The Seams, and Precious Memories) each uniquely crafted to tell Dolly's story like never before. Additionally, a brand-new merchandise location will be available and Dolly's home on wheels returns in a new spot.