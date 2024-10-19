Dollywood Jumps On Popular Theme Park Merchandise Trend

Not to be left in the proverbial theme park dust, Dollywood, the award-winning theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, has jumped on a popular merchandise trend.
- Dollywood, the award-winning theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee has quite the loyal fan base. Whether it be for the legendary cinnamon bread, or their popular and acclaimed attraction lineup. Or, maybe they’re just big fans of Dolly Parton, the namesake of the park.
- Either way, they have a following that is ever-increasing as more theme park aficionados get introduced to the joy of the park and make their trek to the Smoky Mountains to enjoy it.
- And similar to other theme parks around the country and around the world, fans love to get their hands on anything representing the park – from t-shirts and mugs, to hats and ornaments.
- Now, jumping on board the merchandise trend that theme park fans are grasping onto like no other, Dollywood has introduced their own Loungefly bags into the mix.
- Two new bags are available at the park, including the Dolly Signature Blue Loungefly, which is a blue and pink mini-backpack (similar to most other Loungefly bags out there), that is adorned with rhinestones and features bright stitching, including a stitching of Dolly’s signature across the front pocket.
- Also available is a guitar-shaped cross-body bag, The Coat of Many Colors Loungefly, that is modeled after one of Dolly’s signature guitars, also referred to as the Coat of Many Colors guitar.
- While the video above shares that these items can be picked up at the park’s Emporium retail location, you can also find them at the Butterfly Strings Music Store, Dolly’s Fan Shop, and Temple’s Mercantile in the park.
- The bags are also available at the two resorts of Dollywood, located at Honeysuckle And Pine at Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort, and at Pokeberry Lane at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort & Spa.
- Those hoping to visit Dollywood this year can enjoy the park for the remainder of the season, open daily now through January 5th. It should be noted that the park is closed for three days near Halloween, on Thanksgiving, as well as Christmas and Christmas Eve.
- Dollywood has not yet announced their opening for the 2025 season, though in recent years that has taken place in March.
