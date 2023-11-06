Dollywood To Host Second Annual Sensory Sensitive Day On November 18th

Dollywood, the critically acclaimed and fan-favorite theme park in Pigeon Forge, TN, is set to hold their second annual Sensory Sensitive Day later this month.

What’s Happening:

Dollywood hosts is set to host their second annual Sensory Sensitive Day on Nov. 18th, as part of its ongoing commitment to providing a welcoming and enjoyable experience for all guests.

Dollywood’s Sensory Sensitive Day is a day dedicated to ensuring that visitors with sensory sensitivities can enjoy the park’s attractions and entertainment to the fullest extent. This initiative is a testament to Dollywood’s commitment to making fun and excitement accessible to everyone.

During Sensory Sensitive Day, several accommodations will be made to create a more comfortable environment for guests. These arrangements include reduced noise levels, quieter music and a limited display of lights in designated areas. The Village and Country Fair will open promptly at the same time as the park’s front gate, and Country Fair rides and games will be available exclusively for attendees until noon. Additionally, Santa’s List will be open until noon to visitors of the event, and Midway Market will be open for snack and refreshment purchases.

The Dollywood Express, one of the main attractions for Sensory Sensitive Day, will begin boarding for its first ride shortly after the park opens. This exclusive ride experience will feature a “silent” trip aboard the iconic train, meaning that the whistle will not be blown throughout the duration of the journey. This 20-minute experience is a guest favorite attraction, and will make two silent trips during the event. Visitors with sensory issues should be aware that while the train whistle will not blow from 9 a.m. to noon, there are other sounds associated with this trip to which guests may be sensitive.

The Village opens to all park guests at 11 a.m., but special event activities continue in Country Fair and Grandstand Café opens for guests to purchase lunch. The event concludes at noon, as these exclusive areas open to the public and lights and sounds resume on their regular operating schedule.

Sensory sensitive individuals can find a variety of rides and attractions to enjoy throughout the park. Popular attractions for those with sensory sensitivity include Lil’ Pilots Playground, Granny’s Garden, Rockin’ Roadway and Dragonflier. Guests can enjoy a hands-on candle dipping activity at Old Flames Candles to continue the enjoyment with an immersive experience. Popular shows for individuals with sensory sensitivities include ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas and O’ Holy Night.

Families and individuals attending Sensory Sensitive Day will also have access to Dollywood’s Ride Accessibility Center, conveniently located inside the park next to the Dollywood Emporium. At the RAC, Dollywood staff members provide detailed information about rider requirements to help families make well-informed decisions to safely, comfortably and conveniently experience Dollywood’s thrilling roller coasters, as well as provide a boarding pass tailored specifically to each individual for the rides they can enjoy. Dollywood’s Calming Room will also be accessible to families and individuals if needed.