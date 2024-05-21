DreamWorks Land Passholder Preview Reservations Now Open at Universal Orlando Resort

Reservations are now open for an exclusive passholder preview of DreamWorks Land on May 24-27, before the official grand opening on June 14, 2024.

What’s Happening:

Reservations are officially open at Universal Orlando

You can now sign up to visit the all-new DreamWorks Land at select times on May 24-27, 2024, before its official grand opening.

Have your pass (and the passes/ID numbers of up to eight passholders you want to bring) ready when you reserve your date and time.

Click here

About DreamWorks Land:

Get ready to play in a colorful, imaginative new land at Universal Studios Florida! Meet Shrek and splash in his swamp. Scream with laughter on the Trollercoaster. And learn kung fu moves with Po.

