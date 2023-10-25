Emperor Penguin Chick Hatched for First Time Since 2010 Last Month at SeaWorld San Diego

On September 12th, 2023, an Emperor penguin chick was hatched for the first time since 2010 at SeaWorld San Diego.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld San Diego is the only place on the Western Hemisphere where Emperor penguins can be found, making the hatching a rare and celebratory event. Emperor penguins are currently listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act due to the loss of Antarctic sea ice and rising sea levels caused by climate change.

A recent scientific study found a record low for Antarctic sea ice coverage that is adversely impacting Emperor penguin populations. Four of the five Emperor penguin colonies studied experienced total breeding failure due to the lack of sea ice. Emperor penguins are dependent on sea ice as their habitat for breeding, raising chicks, and molting. Newly hatched chicks lack waterproof feathers required to swim or survive in the ocean.

SeaWorld San Diego is the only place in the western hemisphere outside of Antarctica where people can see Emperor penguins. Penguin Encounter is home to a colony of 17 Emperor penguins, as well as 300 other penguins including King, Gentoo, Macaroni, Chinstrap and Adélie penguins. The exhibit is a 25-degree, snow-filled habitat where the resident penguins can swim and interact within the colony. A colony of warm-weather Magellanic penguins, native to South America, live in a habitat outside the Encounter. Penguin Encounter is also home to nearly 90 puffins and murres.

What They’re Saying: