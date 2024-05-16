Enter for a Chance to Win an Adventure From Discovery Cove and Guy Harvey, Total Package Value $4,600

Guy Harvey and Discovery Cove are teaming up for a summer giveaway to paradise with a total package value of $4,600. You have between now and May 31 to enter.
What’s Happening:
- Guy Harvey and Discovery Cove have teamed up again for a month-long social giveaway to celebrate the summer season.
- One lucky person is going to win four Discovery Cove Signature Dolphin Swim + Day Resort packages, a private VIP cabana, Guy Harvey Prize Package, two nights at a partner hotel, and more.
- Enter now for your chance to enjoy all this with three guests.
- Click here to enter.
Prize Details:
- 2-nights, quad occupancy hotel stay at a Discovery Cove partner hotel property.
- 4 Signature Dolphin Swim + Day Resort packages (must be 6+, otherwise a Day Resort package will be issued, which is access to all amenities experience, except the dolphin swim)
- Includes access to Dolphin Lagoon, The Grand Reef, Freshwater Oasis, Explorer’s Aviary & Serenity Bay
- Breakfast, lunch, unlimited snacks and beverages throughout the day
- 1 Private VIP cabana with host
- 4 Premium Drink Packages (for guests +21 years of age)
- Complimentary Digital photo package to share your dolphin encounter memories with family and friends
- Guy Harvey Prize Package: 1 x $200 virtual gift card (valid at GuyHarvey.com only), 4 limited-edition, signed and numbered lithographs and 4 signed copies Guy’s latest book “10,000 Chicken Sandwiches”.
Disclaimers:
- Must be 21 years of age to accept hotel stay.
- Park experiences and offers are subject to change or cancellation without prior notice.
- Please consult the website for full details prior to your arrival.
- Children must be at least 6 years old to swim with dolphins.
- Children ages 6-12 must be accompanied by a paying adult who is also participating in the dolphin swim experience.
- Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase or consume alcohol. Valid proof of ID required.
- Winner will receive booking instructions and will be asked to provide 3 preferred dates.
- Blackout dates may apply.
- Winner will have 12 months to redeem the prize certificate.
