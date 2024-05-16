Enter for a Chance to Win an Adventure From Discovery Cove and Guy Harvey, Total Package Value $4,600

Guy Harvey and Discovery Cove are teaming up for a summer giveaway to paradise with a total package value of $4,600. You have between now and May 31 to enter.

What’s Happening:

Guy Harvey and Discovery Cove have teamed up again for a month-long social giveaway to celebrate the summer season.

One lucky person is going to win four Discovery Cove Signature Dolphin Swim + Day Resort packages, a private VIP cabana, Guy Harvey Prize Package, two nights at a partner hotel, and more.

Enter now for your chance to enjoy all this with three guests.

Click here

Prize Details:

2-nights, quad occupancy hotel stay at a Discovery Cove partner hotel property.

4 Signature Dolphin Swim + Day Resort packages (must be 6+, otherwise a Day Resort package will be issued, which is access to all amenities experience, except the dolphin swim)

Includes access to Dolphin Lagoon, The Grand Reef, Freshwater Oasis, Explorer’s Aviary & Serenity Bay

Breakfast, lunch, unlimited snacks and beverages throughout the day

1 Private VIP cabana with host

4 Premium Drink Packages (for guests +21 years of age)

Complimentary Digital photo package to share your dolphin encounter memories with family and friends

Guy Harvey Prize Package: 1 x $200 virtual gift card (valid at GuyHarvey.com only), 4 limited-edition, signed and numbered lithographs and 4 signed copies Guy’s latest book “10,000 Chicken Sandwiches”.

Disclaimers:

Must be 21 years of age to accept hotel stay.

Park experiences and offers are subject to change or cancellation without prior notice.

Please consult the website for full details prior to your arrival.

Children must be at least 6 years old to swim with dolphins.

Children ages 6-12 must be accompanied by a paying adult who is also participating in the dolphin swim experience.

Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase or consume alcohol. Valid proof of ID required.

Winner will receive booking instructions and will be asked to provide 3 preferred dates.

Blackout dates may apply.

Winner will have 12 months to redeem the prize certificate.