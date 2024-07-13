Photos – More Track Installed as Construction Continues on Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift at Universal Studios Hollywood

While visiting Universal Studios Hollywood this week, we checked out the latest construction progress on the new Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster set to open at the park in 2026.

Construction is visible on what likely could be the station for the coaster, with much more track installed since our last visit in May.

The coaster is making use of land between the Upper and Lower Lot of the theme park. At the moment, one of the best places to see construction is from the escalator to the lower lot looking behind The Simpsons Ride. The wall seen below has been encased in concrete since our last update.

About Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift

The dynamic new thrill ride, themed to Universal Pictures’ blockbuster film saga, Fast & Furious , will elevate the guest experience with innovative and technological achievements never previously employed in a roller coaster.

The state-of-the-art ride system is being uniquely designed to immerse guests within the high-speed Fast & Furious universe. Highlights will include groundbreaking 360-degree rotation of the individual ride vehicles as they rocket along an elaborate track meticulously constructed with sound reduction technology for a breathtaking, superior experience. These attributions will create a seamless sensation of drifting cars as guests spin in motion at furiously fast speeds.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will be located on the Upper Lot of Universal Studios Hollywood. Guests will queue up within a large, red brick, garage-style structure before settling into the ride vehicles, modeled after several authentic cars featured in the films, and catapulting along an aerial track that winds its way over parts of the theme park.

The Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster will benefit from Universal Destinations & Experiences’ decades-long expertise in revolutionizing the development of the contemporary roller coaster across its global theme parks.