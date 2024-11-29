Gatorland’s 5th Annual Holiday Ho, Ho, Ho-down Rings in the Holidays This December

The event takes place on select dates beginning December 7th.

The festive fun returns to Gatorland for their 5th Annual Holiday Ho, Ho, Ho-down, taking place on select dates beginning December 7th.

What’s Happening:

Gatorland’s signature holiday extravaganza unfolds with a delightful mix of holiday tunes, festive displays, interactive characters, and an array of tempting seasonal treats available for purchase.

Capture the essence of a distinctively Floridian holiday by snapping a photo with Gator Claus aboard his swamp-worthy sleigh.

Meet the mischievous Krampus Croc and sing along with the Florida Skunk Ape as he performs his favorite “Cryptid carols.”

Explore a delightful variety of unique arts and crafts vendors, offering a treasure trove of one-of-a-kind holiday gifts perfect for everyone on your list.

Complete your shopping adventure with a stop at the renowned Gatorland gift shop, where you’ll discover exclusive items and signature Gatorland style to make your holiday season unforgettable!

All of the holiday fun and excitement is included with regular park admission, and Florida residents can save 50% off during the month of December.

Gatorland’s Holiday Ho, Ho, Ho-down

What They’re Saying:

Mark McHugh, President, and CEO of Gatorland: “Our Holiday Ho, Ho, Ho-Down has become a favorite family tradition for our visitors. We just love bringing the holiday magic with that special Gatorland charm – it’s the kind of fun y’all won’t find anywhere!”