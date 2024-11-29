Gatorland’s 5th Annual Holiday Ho, Ho, Ho-down Rings in the Holidays This December

The festive fun returns to Gatorland for their 5th Annual Holiday Ho, Ho, Ho-down, taking place on select dates beginning December 7th.
What’s Happening:
- Gatorland’s signature holiday extravaganza unfolds with a delightful mix of holiday tunes, festive displays, interactive characters, and an array of tempting seasonal treats available for purchase.
- Capture the essence of a distinctively Floridian holiday by snapping a photo with Gator Claus aboard his swamp-worthy sleigh.
- Meet the mischievous Krampus Croc and sing along with the Florida Skunk Ape as he performs his favorite “Cryptid carols.”
- Explore a delightful variety of unique arts and crafts vendors, offering a treasure trove of one-of-a-kind holiday gifts perfect for everyone on your list.
- Complete your shopping adventure with a stop at the renowned Gatorland gift shop, where you’ll discover exclusive items and signature Gatorland style to make your holiday season unforgettable!
- All of the holiday fun and excitement is included with regular park admission, and Florida residents can save 50% off during the month of December.
- Gatorland’s Holiday Ho, Ho, Ho-down takes place on December 7th, 8th, 14th, 15th, 21st and 22nd.
What They’re Saying:
- Mark McHugh, President, and CEO of Gatorland: “Our Holiday Ho, Ho, Ho-Down has become a favorite family tradition for our visitors. We just love bringing the holiday magic with that special Gatorland charm – it’s the kind of fun y’all won’t find anywhere!”
