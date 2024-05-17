Gatorland Celebrates 75th Anniversary With Fifth Annual Gatorpalooza This Weekend

Gatorland, the “Alligator Capital of the World,” is making history this year! Central Florida’s very first attraction, opened in 1949, is celebrating its incredible 75th Anniversary!

Iconic experiences only found at Gatorland include the Gator Mouth Entrance selfie spot, Gator Jumparoo Show, Adventure Hour Giant Alligator Feeding, Screamin’ Gator Zipline zooming over alligators and crocodiles and voted Best Zipline in USA by AOL Travel, Stompin’ Gator Off-Road Adventure, White Gator Marsh with albino alligators and largest collection of rare leucistic alligators in the world, Baby Gator Marsh, Alligator Breeding Marsh Observation Tower and Capybara Encounter on Flamingo Island.

Guests won’t want to miss seeing Jawlene, Gatorland’s world-famous rescue alligator in her brand-new home and the world’s rarest alligators, Mystic the Leucistic and her brother Mayhem.

Hosting the Fifth Annual Gatorpalooza festival again, this year Gatorland is inviting the public to join in the Diamond Jubilee Celebration with all the fun and games of the Gatorpalooza Weekend, May 18-19, 2024.

“We are excited beyond belief to be celebrating 75 amazing years in our Central Florida community. It’s a real joy to share this historic event with all our friends and visitors who have supported us and watched us grow all these years,” says Mark McHugh, President and CEO of Gatorland. “Gatorpalooza is always so much fun, and combining our 75th celebration will create an unbelievable weekend. Of course, everyone will want to see Jawlene, our world-famous rescue alligator in her brand new home, along with our newest park celebrities – Mystic the Leucistic and her brother Mayhem, two of the World’s rarest alligators.”

Saturday, May 18th you can see the Gatorland Vlog team in action at the Gatorland Florida Man Challenge, and on Sunday, May 19th, they’ll be testing their skills at Mechanical Alligator Rodeo. Take a peek at the Gatorland Florida Man Challenge in the video below.

Gatorpalooza 2024 is included with park admission, will feature music, specialty food, craft vendors, artisans, family fun, games, appearances by the Gatorland Vlog Team and, of course, all the alligators, animals, and awesomeness that a day at Gatorland has to offer. Gator Gully Splash Park, also included in park admission, is a great way for kids and adults to cool down and have fun.

If you are a Florida resident that means you receive 50% off Single Day admissions with your Florida I.D. at the gate!

Gatorpalooza takes place at Gatorland this weekend, from 10AM to 5:00PM on Saturday and Sunday.