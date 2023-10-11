Photos and Video: Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Returns to Gatorland for Halloween Season

Gators, Ghosts and Goblins has returned to Gatorland for the Halloween season for the fifth straight year. Guests can enjoy spooky fun, games, special food and more at this year’s event.

“Swamp Ghost’s Monster Museum” returns with an all-new exhibit! Encounter specters, goblins, and more as you learn about the origins of everyone’s favorite haunted holiday.

Explore new haunt-zones like “The Creepy Creature Carnival, where famous monsters moonlight as midway attractions!” and the “Frightful Frontier,” an old west town populated with cursed cowboys.

Then hop aboard the Cryptid Express, where you can seek out hidden beasties like the Florida Skunk Ape, Moth Man, Chupacabra, and more.

All this plus interactive characters, animal meet-and-greets, and a Children’s Halloween Costume Parade with treat bags for all kids who participate.

There’s also fun shows, a variety of specialty vendors, games, candy giveaways, special food and drink, special merchandise and more.

To see more from Gatorland’s Gators, Ghosts and Goblins, check out our video below: