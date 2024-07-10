Give Kids The World Village Debuts Mayor Clayton’s WonderLab STEAM Activity Center

Give Kids The World Village just debuted the addition of Mayor Clayton’s WonderLab, a one-of-a-kind, immersive STEAM activity center.

Give Kids The World Village just became even more WONDERful with the addition of Mayor Clayton’s WonderLab: a one-of-a-kind, immersive STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) activity center.

A focal point for creativity and exploration, the WonderLab is designed to inspire curiosity; foster collaboration; and spread childlike wonder to visitors of the Village, an 89-acre nonprofit resort in Kissimmee, FL, that provides children with critical illnesses and their families from around the world with magical week-long wish vacations at no cost.

From its whimsical architectural elements and ADA accessible features to its breadth of hands-on experiences, every aspect of the WonderLab has been crafted to spark the imagination and facilitate endless opportunities for learning, invention and creative expression.

Six unique spaces engage families in a wide spectrum of fun and fascinating activities.

Lab Access is the futuristic entrance where families are welcomed by an animatronic robot dressed like Mayor Clayton, the Village’s six-foot mayor bunny, and learn about the myriad of activities and state-of-the-art learning tools available each day.

The Hub showcases the energy source of the entire WonderLab, the Brilliance Bottler, which is powered by kids' wonder, imagination and possibility.

Tech 101 offers hands-on activities including 3D printing, stop motion video creation, button and sticker-making, and weaving using 3D printed handlooms.

Built for collaboration and discovery, the Test & Try Lab is highlighted by two Spark-e animatronics donated by Garner Holt Education Through Imagination which children can learn to operate. The Test & Try Lab also features paper airplane R&D, spherical robot obstacle courses, hydraulic machine building and printmaking.

The Puzzle Portal is a 270-degree round room designed for collaborative games and vertical puzzle building such as magnetic marble runs.

And the Volts & Bolts Studio is a hands-on exhibit where families can learn how animatronics are built from the ground up using tools and tiki bird animatronic kits from Garner Holt.

Imaginative storytelling comes to life in the form of the "Wonderbots," Wonder (Won), Imagination (Mage) and Possibility (Bil): three curious, quirky robot friends who created the WonderLab and keep children's creativity flowing into the Brilliance Bottler in order to power the Lab.

Not unlike their Wonderbot counterparts, the WonderLab is the brainchild of Give Kids The World Chief Innovative Officer Ian Cole; Give Kids The World Manager of Experiential Education Christie Miga; and Evan Miga, founder of MigaMe, the company responsible for the WonderLab’s original concept and design.

For more information about Mayor Clayton’s WonderLab or learn how to get involved, visit www.gktw.org/wonderlab

To learn more about Give Kids The World Village, explore volunteer opportunities or make a donation, visit www.gktw.org

Give Kids The World Chief Innovative Officer Ian Cole: “The WonderLab is designed to spark new interests, excitement and hope for teens and tweens who visit Give Kids The World Village as part of our ongoing effort to create magical experiences and unforgettable memories for every member of the family.”