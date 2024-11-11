Marine Wildlife Artist and Conservationist Guy Harvey to Appear at SeaWorld Orlando This Weekend for Multiple Events

Harvey will spend a unique evening with guests and participate in several meet-and-greet sessions.

Renowned marine wildlife artist and conservationist Guy Harvey will be returning to SeaWorld Orlando this coming weekend for an exclusive evening, plus meet-and-greets, autograph sessions, and photo opportunities.

What’s happening:

Guy Harvey will be back at SeaWorld Orlando this Friday, November 15th and Saturday, November 16th for several different events.

On Friday evening, Harvey will participate in an “exclusive evening,” which costs $59.99 per person and includes appetizers and beverages. There will also be three meet-and-greet sessions at SeaWorld’s Waterfront during the day on Saturday (at 9:30 AM, 1:15 PM, and 3:45 PM), during which Harvey will answer questions and sign autographs.

Additionally, existing Pass Members can purchase a Guy Harvey SeaWorld Anniversary Annual Pass for a $5 donation to the Guy Harvey Foundation.

What they’re saying:

SeaWorld Orlando: “SeaWorld Orlando is proud to welcome back Guy Harvey, renowned artist and conservationist, to the park on November 15 & 16 for a weekend filled with inspiration and oceanic wonder. SeaWorld and Guy Harvey launched a partnership in 2018, focused on ocean health and the plight of sharks in the wild. Together, they continuously work to raise awareness of these important issues and collaborate on science and research to increase understanding of how to better protect these critical predators and their habitats. As part of the partnership, Guy Harvey also commissioned an array of exclusive paintings and apparel, which are available only at SeaWorld. A portion of the proceeds are donated directly to the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation.”

"Guests will have the exclusive opportunity to book an 'Evening with Guy Harvey' on Friday, November 15. The evening will include ocean tales from Guy Harvey's travels around the world in a small group setting, including a menu of savory appetizers and a selection of wine, beer and cocktails. The limited-capacity reception also offers a private shopping experience for a first look at new merchandise from Guy Harvey as well as a meet-and-greet with him. Additionally, included in the $59.99 per person reservation, each guest will leave with a free photo to commemorate their special evening."

For additional information and to book reservations for the Guy Harvey Dinner and Meet and Greet Exclusive, be sure to visit SeaWorld Orlando’s official website.