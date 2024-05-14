SeaWorld Orlando Welcomes Guy Harvey on May 17th and 18th

SeaWorld Orlando is welcoming Guy Harvey to the park on May 17 and 18 for a fun weekend. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Guy Harvey, get autographs, and have photo opportunities.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando is proud to welcome back Guy Harvey, renowned artist and conservationist, to the park on May 17 and 18 for a weekend filled with inspiration and oceanic wonder.

SeaWorld and Guy Harvey launched a partnership in 2018, focused on ocean health and the plight of sharks in the wild.

Together, they continuously work to raise awareness of these important issues and collaborate on science and research to increase understanding of how to better protect these critical predators and their habitats.

As part of the partnership, Guy Harvey also commissioned an array of exclusive paintings and apparel, which are available only at SeaWorld.

A portion of the proceeds are donated directly to the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation.

Exclusive Evening with Guy Harvey:

Guests will have the exclusive opportunity to book an “Evening with Guy Harvey” on Friday, May 17.

The evening will include ocean tales from Guy Harvey’s travels around the world in a small group setting, including a menu of savory appetizers and a selection of wine, beer and cocktails.

The limited-capacity reception also offers a private shopping experience for a first look at new merchandise from Guy Harvey as well as a meet-and-greet with him.

Additionally, included in the $79.99 per person reservation, each guest will leave with a free photo to commemorate their special evening.

Reservations can be made at SeaWorldOrlando.com

Meet & Greet Sessions- May 18:

Guests will have the opportunity to meet Guy Harvey during three special sessions at SeaWorld's Waterfront.

These meet & greet sessions will offer fans the chance to interact with the legendary artist and conservationist, ask questions and get their memorabilia signed.

Guy Harvey SeaWorld Anniversary Annual Pass:

Pass Members will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase a limited-edition Guy Harvey Commemorative Pass for a $5 donation.

100% of the net proceeds after taxes will support the Guy Harvey Foundation's mission to fund scientific research and educational programs focused on ocean conservation and sustainability.

When:

Friday, May 17- Evening with Guy Harvey

Saturday, May 18- Meet & Greets

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

1:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

3:45 p.m. – 6:00 p.m

Planning a Trip?:

