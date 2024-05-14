SeaWorld Orlando Welcomes Guy Harvey on May 17th and 18th

SeaWorld Orlando is welcoming Guy Harvey to the park on May 17 and 18 for a fun weekend. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Guy Harvey, get autographs, and have photo opportunities.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando is proud to welcome back Guy Harvey, renowned artist and conservationist, to the park on May 17 and 18 for a weekend filled with inspiration and oceanic wonder.
- SeaWorld and Guy Harvey launched a partnership in 2018, focused on ocean health and the plight of sharks in the wild.
- Together, they continuously work to raise awareness of these important issues and collaborate on science and research to increase understanding of how to better protect these critical predators and their habitats.
- As part of the partnership, Guy Harvey also commissioned an array of exclusive paintings and apparel, which are available only at SeaWorld.
- A portion of the proceeds are donated directly to the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation.
Exclusive Evening with Guy Harvey:
- Guests will have the exclusive opportunity to book an “Evening with Guy Harvey” on Friday, May 17.
- The evening will include ocean tales from Guy Harvey’s travels around the world in a small group setting, including a menu of savory appetizers and a selection of wine, beer and cocktails.
- The limited-capacity reception also offers a private shopping experience for a first look at new merchandise from Guy Harvey as well as a meet-and-greet with him.
- Additionally, included in the $79.99 per person reservation, each guest will leave with a free photo to commemorate their special evening.
- Reservations can be made at SeaWorldOrlando.com.
Meet & Greet Sessions- May 18:
- Guests will have the opportunity to meet Guy Harvey during three special sessions at SeaWorld's Waterfront.
- These meet & greet sessions will offer fans the chance to interact with the legendary artist and conservationist, ask questions and get their memorabilia signed.
Guy Harvey SeaWorld Anniversary Annual Pass:
- Pass Members will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase a limited-edition Guy Harvey Commemorative Pass for a $5 donation.
- 100% of the net proceeds after taxes will support the Guy Harvey Foundation's mission to fund scientific research and educational programs focused on ocean conservation and sustainability.
When:
- Friday, May 17- Evening with Guy Harvey
- Saturday, May 18- Meet & Greets
- 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- 1:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.
- 3:45 p.m. – 6:00 p.m
Planning a Trip?:
- If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com