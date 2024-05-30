Go to HHN Before the Official Start Date With the First-Ever Halloween Horror Nights Premium Scream Night

Universal Orlando Resort will be hosting its first ever Halloween Horror Nights Premium Scream Night on August 29th.

What’s Happening:

It’s every Halloween Horror Nights fan’s dream (or nightmare) come true – for the first time ever, guests can experience Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights before it officially opens with limited capacity and shorter wait times at an exclusive Premium Scream Night event on Thursday, August 29th.

Tickets for this unparalleled experience go on sale on Thursday, June 6th.

Premium Scream Night guests will earn the ultimate bragging rights as they will be among the first to face this year’s slate of all-new frights comprised of 10 horrifying, movie-quality haunted houses inspired by cinematic greats and eerie original stories created by the twisted minds of Universal’s Entertainment team, five scare zones filled with hordes of menacing creatures and outrageous live entertainment.

Additional details about this year’s event will be revealed soon.

For more information about Halloween Horror Nights, visit www.universalorlando.com/Halloween

Ticket Holders Will Also Enjoy:

Everything fans love about the world’s premier Halloween event in a more intimate experience – complete with limited capacity and shorter wait times.

Staggered entry by group into the haunted houses, so everyone will fall prey to the scares lurking at every turn.

A selection of all-you-care-to-enjoy food items created by Universal’s award-winning culinary team and inspired by this season’s haunts, as well as non-alcoholic beverages.

An exclusive event souvenir credential and lanyard.

Access to select attractions at Universal Studios Florida

Free self-parking on August 29th.

Tickets:

Tickets for the Halloween Horror Nights Premium Scream Night event are limited and will be available for purchase online beginning June 6th for $350 plus tax.

Universal Annual and Seasonal Passholders can purchase tickets for the discounted price of $325 plus tax.

Dates:

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando officially kicks off on August 30 and will run select nights through November 3rd. August 30-31 September 1, 4-8, 11-15, 18-22, 25-29 October 2-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-27, 30-31 November 1-3

