Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2024 – Ranking All 10 Houses

Happy Labor Day — oh, and by the way, let's rank the 10 houses of this year's Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights. That is right, folks, nothing says “Labor Day” like the opening of Halloween Horror Nights. This past Friday was the opening night, and I was invited to enjoy the night and take a RIP Tour through all the houses.

This list was a challenge, every house this year was very solid. I even thought about just having a five way tie for 5th place, but I will do my best to offer some insight into why they were ranked the way they were. Remember: this is purely based on my own opinion and I welcome any feedback on what you think on our socials!

10. Triplets of Terror

This house sounded better on the Universal Podcast then came across in person. “A murderous set of triplets that return every ten years to recreate the killing spree from their 9th birthday” How can you go wrong?

Sadly this house just didn’t connect, this was one of the few houses this year where the story was too focused and less on the scare. While it did have some great scenes, overall, there was just too much going on and the balance between story and scares were lost. That is not to say this is a bad house by any means, just if I had to skip a house this year this would be first on this list.

9. Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America

“With La Muerte as your guide, try to survive the night with three terrifying legends: Tlahuelpuchi, La Lechuza and El Silbón.”

After hearing so many good things about this house from Universal Hollywood last year, I think my expectations may have been set too high for this one. Having visited HHN Hollywood, I could picture how this house would have been set up out there and, oddly enough, I think the blessing of space here might have been the undoing of this beautiful house. Full of folklore and storytelling along with some of the coolest puppets in any of the houses, the extra space for each of the legends didn’t add to the suspense but may have distracted from it.

8. Insidious: The Further

“Enter The Further as demons try to ensnare you. The Red-Faced Demon will lure you into his lair. KeyFace will unlock your fears. And more.”

This is the entry I expect to get the most blowback about, throughout the night this was the house people were talking about the most. Was it good? Yes! Did it have some great moments? Yes. Was it better than the 7 houses above it? Not to me.

Insidious isn't a franchise I follow, so that alone put it in the lower half for me. But, I will say the sets and the makeup were great! I am sure this is number one for most but with no emotional ties to the IP the storytelling didn’t keep me going.

7. Major Sweet’s Candy Factory

“You’re chaperoning a field trip to a candy factory when the free samples transform the kids into candy-coated killers.”

A prequel to a Scare Zone from 2 years ago, Major Sweets had a great lead up for this house — and it pains me to put it so low but in such a good year some houses have to be lower on the list than others. Each year, there is always a “fun” house and this year Major Sweets was supposed to fill that spot. But, instead, it is a house full of G.A.T.’s (guest activated triggers) that almost became the focus over the story and scares. One thing I did really love about this house is the added storyline of the rats. As soon as you enter the door, keep your eyes open for them and later watch out for them getting a taste of the candy, I could see the “candy-coated killer rats” becoming a house of their own sometime.

6. Goblin’s Feast

“Enter a goblin village, where a feast is being prepared for goblins, orcs, hobgoblins and witches. And you’re the main course.”

I loved this house, the details, scenes, and all the versions of the goblins were amazing! So why is this my number 6? It just couldn’t be in the top 5 because those were so great. I love the backstory of the house – Charles Gray, Senior Show Director for Universal's Halloween Horror Nights, originally pitched this house a decade ago when he first came on the HHN team and now it is finally being done. Full of so many visuals and small details, you won’t be able to see everything on your first visit. My pro tip is to keep an eye out for some orcs’ hands and feet that are so perfectly created if you don’t look you won’t find them.

5. The Museum: Deadly Exhibits

“A folklore museum’s newest exhibit, The Rotting Stone, has released an evil spirit that decays everything. And it’s coming for you.”

This had to be one of the most detailed houses I have ever seen, every small exhibit had its own information plate just like a real museum and each room felt like you had just walked into a new exhibit. I am always a sucker for a good museum house — but add in some themed jump scares and the HHN Bear and I am sold! This house is one that Universal should do a behind the scenes look for a YouTube series on just to catch all the small details the team put so much hard work into.

4. A Quiet Place

“Make a sound and you won't last long. Monstrous creatures will hunt you down as the world of the first two films comes to terrifying life.”

This house is one that intrigued me the most this year: a house full of scares and monsters where they want you to be quiet. I am not sure if this will end up as a hit or miss for many because it is very dependent on if you know the IP it is based on, much like Insidious.

As a fan of the films, this was a major hit. The details and mood were spot on and the monsters looked like they did step right off the screen. One of the standout things in this house, as it is supposed to be done without any talking, is the sound design – houses without the music and random scary sounds wouldn’t be nearly as scary. But A Quiet Place proves that you don’t need a constant barrage of sounds to send a chill up your spine.

3. Slaughter Sinema 2

“It’s time for another horror movie marathon at the Carey Drive-in! Scream through scenes from creature features, grindhouse gore and more.”

Slaughter Sinema is one of those houses that longtime HHN fans still talk about. It had a bit of everything and helped spawn one of my favorite houses of last year BUGS: Eaten Alive, so of course when a sequel house was announced we all got very excited. This was most definitely going to be towards the top of my list even before I did it.

After doing it two times on opening night, I am ready to go back a few more. How can anyone not want to see such classic B-movies like Mardi Gras Murders, Night of the Undead Clowns, or Blood & Chum (my personal favorite) come to life and hopefully get their own house or scare zone in the future? I have a feeling this will rank high with most HHN diehards because it is so full of rooms and scares plus lots of easter eggs to be found.

2. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Ghostbusters and Universal Studios Florida have a history dating back to the original opening day attraction, so it would only make sense that this house would be one of the biggest and most detailed of this year. Following the story of the film might not have been many fans' first choice but they do a great job and manage to throw in nods to the films that have come before.

The set design could be put on the same level as the films. Plus, the casting is so spot on at times I had to do a double take to be sure it wasn’t actually the stars from the films. Oftentimes, IP houses can be just a pretty house without my substance but this one delivers on both eye candy and scares as well as bringing some great technology in to help enhance the scenes.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is probably one of the most beautiful house that I’ve ever experienced! #HHN33 pic.twitter.com/Oew4lrk7Sa — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) August 31, 2024

1. Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines

“Get caught in an epic battle as Saskia Van Helsing and the Bride of Frankenstein go up against Dracula’s daughter and her monstrous mavens.”

This house was one of my last of the night but will most definitely be my first on future visits! Universal Monsters started everything that really is Halloween and finding a way to create and carry on their stories has always been a high point of HHN for me. But, introducing new monsters like She-Wolf and Dracula's daughter, Countess Marya, as well as bringing in the Bride of Frankenstein and Anck-Su-Namun just made this house a treasure trove of storytelling. So many houses have either great storytelling or great scares, this house really did both perfectly all being set in backdrops that already connect us emotionally to the classic monster films. I don’t remember ever walking out of a house and right away saying I wanted to go back though but this one did it for me!

That does it for this year's houses. Will they change as the season goes on? We will have to find out. But we want to hear your take on this year's events, please follow us on our socials and let us know which was your favorite.

Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights run select nights through the beginning of November, for more information or to purchase tickets head to HHN 33 and we will see you in the fog!