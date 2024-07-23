Howl-O-Scream is Back Select Nights at SeaWorld Orlando Starting September 6th

SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream will run select nights from September 6th through November 2nd. This year's event will have five houses, seven scare zones, five interactive bars, two shows, and more. There's even a limited time ticket sale running until July 28th.

What's Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando’s hair-raising Halloween Howl-O-Scream event is preparing to re-emerge, promising a more terrifying experience than ever.

This year's event features five bone-chilling houses – four of them new, seven scare zones – three of them new, five interactive bars and two spectacular shows, plus several all-new attractions creeping into the event line-up.

Howl-O-Scream taunts guests with a nightmarish adventure where the deepest fears come to life and new horrors emerge from the shadows, lurking around every corner, ready to haunt every step.

Guests can save up to 70% on Howl-O-Scream tickets now and for a limited time during the Sinister Sale, running until July 28.

Tickets start at $32.99, offering a terrifyingly good deal for a night full of fantastic frights.

SeaWorld Orlando has provided a peak at what’s new for Howl-O-Scream this year, including a new haunted house "Farm 51," where guests will harvest their fears as they navigate through fields of terror, as well as a new scare zone "Seeds of the Coven," a forest where witches' curses are sown and harvested.

Still to come are details on three new houses, two more scare zones and two new bars.

Returning favorites include the haunted house "Deleri1um666," and the scare zones "Blood Light District," "Toxic Turmoil," "Terrors of the Deep" and "Carnevil Pier."

Guests can also revisit the bars "Tormented," "Carnevil Curiosities" and "Longshoremen’s Tavern." Also returning are fan-favorite performances, “Monster Stomp” and “Siren’s Last Call.”

Guests can elevate their night of frights by experiencing SeaWorld Orlando's roller coasters at night.

Ride with ghosts on Mako, Manta, Ice Breaker and Pipeline for bone-chilling thrills all evening.

Howl-O-Scream runs select nights from September 6 through November 2.

Tickets can be purchased online at SeaWorldOrlando.com