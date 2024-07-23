Howl-O-Scream is Back Select Nights at SeaWorld Orlando Starting September 6th

SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream will run select nights from September 6th through November 2nd. This year's event will have five houses, seven scare zones, five interactive bars, two shows, and more. There's even a limited time ticket sale running until July 28th.
What's Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando’s hair-raising Halloween Howl-O-Scream event is preparing to re-emerge, promising a more terrifying experience than ever.
- This year's event features five bone-chilling houses – four of them new, seven scare zones – three of them new, five interactive bars and two spectacular shows, plus several all-new attractions creeping into the event line-up.
- Howl-O-Scream taunts guests with a nightmarish adventure where the deepest fears come to life and new horrors emerge from the shadows, lurking around every corner, ready to haunt every step.
- Guests can save up to 70% on Howl-O-Scream tickets now and for a limited time during the Sinister Sale, running until July 28.
- Tickets start at $32.99, offering a terrifyingly good deal for a night full of fantastic frights.
- SeaWorld Orlando has provided a peak at what’s new for Howl-O-Scream this year, including a new haunted house "Farm 51," where guests will harvest their fears as they navigate through fields of terror, as well as a new scare zone "Seeds of the Coven," a forest where witches' curses are sown and harvested.
- Still to come are details on three new houses, two more scare zones and two new bars.
- Returning favorites include the haunted house "Deleri1um666," and the scare zones "Blood Light District," "Toxic Turmoil," "Terrors of the Deep" and "Carnevil Pier."
- Guests can also revisit the bars "Tormented," "Carnevil Curiosities" and "Longshoremen’s Tavern." Also returning are fan-favorite performances, “Monster Stomp” and “Siren’s Last Call.”
- Guests can elevate their night of frights by experiencing SeaWorld Orlando's roller coasters at night.
- Ride with ghosts on Mako, Manta, Ice Breaker and Pipeline for bone-chilling thrills all evening.
- Howl-O-Scream runs select nights from September 6 through November 2.
- Tickets can be purchased online at SeaWorldOrlando.com.
