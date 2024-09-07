Videos: Houses, Scare Zones, And More From Howl-O-Scream Orlando 2024

Howl-O-Scream Orlando, now in its fourth year, has returned to SeaWorld Orlando, providing more terrifying and horror-filled evenings at the park for the Halloween season. This year, the sirens return but their song is fading. The park also warns that we should not be deceived by that brief respite, as all-new horror-filled haunted houses await, as well as some returning favorites.

Sinister scare zones are also peppered throughout the park, as well as the return of a thrilling fan-favorite musical show – Monster Stomp. Check out many of the offerings in our videos below.

Scare Zones

There are six scare zones scattered throughout the park, starting immediately as you walk into the event as the new “Seeds of the Coven” welcome you into a fog-filled bayou where you must escape the clutches of a group of witches before it’s too late. In the video above, you’ll also see CarnEVIL Pier, Paradise Palms, Toxic Turmoil, Cannibal Harbor, and the returning favorite, Blood Light District, now near the Bayside Stadium. Due to inclement weather, Terrors of the Deep was not filmed, however it is back again this year for guests to enjoy.

Atlantis: Journey Below

New this year, Howl-O-Scream Orlando guests can head into the depths and encounter the sunken city of Atlantis, where according to the story, they'll find a realm shrouded in mystery and dark legends. Descend into the eerie underwater world where the air grows thick with anticipation and the haunting whispers of sinister sea creatures.

D3LER1UM666

D3LER1UM666 has returned (the only returning house at this year’s event) and is inviting guests to visit the headquarters of a unique mercenary group, established by the government to counter the threat posed by the Sirens and other dangerous sea creatures. While these creatures are typically unseen in human-occupied territories, recent attacks on humans at the surface necessitate a swift resolution. Of course, you’ll be along for the ride, and it’s up to you to get out safely.

Interestingly, based on the first night of the event, in order to experience D3LER1UM666, you must first go through another Haunted House – Ultimate Gamble – as the exit of that house forms the queue for D3LER1UM666. This may not be the case for the entire event, but as of press time that was the operation.

Ultimate Gamble

Ultimate Gamble invites guests into a thrilling casino where the stakes are life and death, with a chilling blend of high-stakes thrills and terror. Will you beat the odds and escape with your life, or will you become just another ghostly patron trapped in the casino’s eternal game? Just remember, the House always wins.

Farm 51

Taking place in the middle of an abandoned farmhouse in the middle of nowhere, guests will find themselves where the air is thick, and the silence is broken only by the eerie rustling of the cornfields. Just know, you’re not alone as you walk through this spooky and alien filled haunted house, that has special effects and encounters most aren’t prepared for.

Water’s Edge Wellness Center

They say “the Water’s Edge Wellness Center is nestled at the edge of the misty, foreboding Central Lake” but don’t expect to find it along the shores of the park’s central lake. The facility does promise serenity and rejuvenation, however, it has a past that is shrouded in mystery and dark secrets. All of which come to life as you make your way through the haunted house, as you can see in the video above.

Monster Stomp

Returning again this year is Monster Stomp, a fan-favorite show in the park’s Nautilus theater. In the video above, you can see the full show, and hear how much the crowd loves the journey back to Victorian-era London, where a fiend known only as Jack the Ripper walks the streets. Filled with intense percussion and modern rock, it’s very easy to see why this is a favorite for the event, and why it has returned again.

Howl-O-Scream Orlando is taking place on select nights now through Nov. 2nd at SeaWorld Orlando.