Celebrate A Bit Of Islands Of Adventure History At New Lounge In “Lost” Location

Guests visiting Universal’s Islands of Adventure at the Universal Orlando Resort may stumble upon one of the park's newest experiences if they venture just beyond the former Temple of Poseidon.

What’s Happening:

Universal’s Islands of Adventure has opened a new cocktail lounge just outside their popular restaurant, Mythos, for guests to enjoy.

The new location can be found right outside of the landmark restaurant at the park, just to the right of the main entrance in the park's Lost Continent themed area.

On the new location’s regular menu, fans of the park will love the name of some of the menu items, including Poseidon’s Fury, named after the defunct attraction that sits across the pathway from the new cocktail lounge. The drink contains Montelobos Mezcal, Cointreau, Gran Gala, agave nectar, pineapple juice, lime juice and Tajin rim.

Pictured below, park fans can choose a side when they order their Dueling Mocktails – themed to the iconic park attraction that has since been removed, Dueling Dragons. Named after the two dragons in the coaster attraction, these mocktails, Pyrock and Blizzrock, are being served up to help celebrate the park’s 25th anniversary. Pyrock, representing fire, is a festive and fun red drink and Blizzrock, representing ice, has the expected blue coloring, mirroring the coaster tracks (and dragons themselves) on the classic coasters.

Mythos, the table service restaurant that has been awarded as the World’s Best Theme Park Restaurant by Theme Park Insider numerous times, is sadly the last real staple of The Lost Continent area (aside from the Mystic Fountain). Much of the land was taken over to make way for the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade in that late ‘00s, absorbing Dueling Dragons, which became Dragon Challenge. Since then, other attractions in The Lost Continent closed, namely The Eighth Voyage of Sinbad stunt show and the special-effects walk-through extravaganza that was Poseidon’s Fury.

It seems likely that this cocktail lounge will stick around for a while, so be sure to stop by and celebrate a bit of park history outside of Mythos on your next visit.

