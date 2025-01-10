Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Offering Free Admission for Florida Children Ages 5 and Under

The youngest space explorers can enjoy complimentary admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in 2025.
What’s Happening:
- The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering complimentary admission to kids ages five and under with the Junior Space Explorer Pass.
- This new pass is available only to Florida residents and lasts through December 31st, 2025.
- Parents/guardians are required to pre-register kids, who must be five or younger at time of redemption. A valid form of ID (a copy of a certified birth certificate or travel passport) must be presented to verify the child's age prior to entry. School IDs or children’s security IDs will not be accepted. Parents/guardians should have a photo ID with proof of Florida residential address as well.
- Parents can register for the pass now through February 24th, 2025 at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex website.
- This offer is not available for registration at the front entrance.
- Blackout dates may apply, including launch viewing and special events.
