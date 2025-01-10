Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Offering Free Admission for Florida Children Ages 5 and Under

The Junior Space Explorer Pass is now available online, for a limited time.
by |
Tags: , ,

The youngest space explorers can enjoy complimentary admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in 2025.

What’s Happening:

  • The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering complimentary admission to kids ages five and under with the Junior Space Explorer Pass.
  • This new pass is available only to Florida residents and lasts through December 31st, 2025.
  • Parents/guardians are required to pre-register kids, who must be five or younger at time of redemption. A valid form of ID (a copy of a certified birth certificate or travel passport) must be presented to verify the child's age prior to entry. School IDs or children’s security IDs will not be accepted. Parents/guardians should have a photo ID with proof of Florida residential address as well.
  • Parents can register for the pass now through February 24th, 2025 at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex website.
  • This offer is not available for registration at the front entrance.
  • Blackout dates may apply, including launch viewing and special events.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning