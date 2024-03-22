Guests Visiting Knott’s Berry Farm Can Receive Third Merit Badge Next Week

Knott’s Berry Farm has revealed the third in the series of Merit Badges that those visiting the park ahead of May’s grand debut of the newly reimagined Camp Snoopy will receive when they enter the park starting next Tuesday.

Knott’s Berry Farm has revealed the latest friendship badge that guests can get their hands on as we get closer to the opening of the reimagined Camp Snoopy at the park later this year.

Those visiting the park on Tuesday, March 26th can "earn" their limited-edition merit badge at the Main Gate while supplies last.

February’s badge showcased the Friendship Merit Badge, and this March edition showcases the Exploration Merit Badge.

This is the third of these specialty merit badges that guests can earn each month leading up to the opening day of the reimagined Camp Snoopy this Memorial Day weekend, in May of 2024.

As guests cross into the world of the reimagined Camp Snoopy, they’ll become official campers, joining Snoopy and the Peanuts Gang for the camp’s annual jamboree, a fun week of camp competitions and activities. They can begin their adventure at Beagle Scout Headquarters at the new Snoopy’s Tenderpaw Twister Coaster, where Beagle Scout Master Snoopy and his troop will take them on a new first coaster experience through the forest. Last year, Knott’s Berry Farm released exciting details

Inspired by the California High Sierras, Camp Snoopy is the place where the iconic Peanuts Gang made its first debut outside the comic strip back when it opened in 1983.

The reimagined land will allow campers of all ages to become full-fledged Beagle Scouts as they explore new rides, new character experiences, new entertainment, a new dining hall, a new camp store, plus more seating and ambiance.

To make room for these new additions, Huff and Puff, the High Sierra Ferris Wheel, and the Rocky Mountain Trucking Company all closed earlier this year at the park.