Fans Can Watch The Crewed Boeing Starliner Launch Next Month From Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Enthusiasts will have the opportunity to view the milestone Boeing Starliner Launch, complete with crew, from the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

What’s Happening:

On May 6, guests to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will see Boeing’s Starliner launch its first crewed mission as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. The Crew Flight Test will send Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the International Space Station.

The Crew Flight Test will demonstrate the ability of Boeing's Starliner and the United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket to safely carry astronauts to and from the International Space Station. Following a successful test flight with astronauts, NASA will begin the final process of certifying the Starliner spacecraft and systems for regular crew rotation flights to the space station.

Guests to the visitor complex have been getting a preview of what these astronauts will experience since the opening of Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex in 2022. From the Boeing CST-100 Starliner Spacesuit featuring elements that will be worn by Wilmore and Williams, to a mock-up of the Boeing CST-100 Starliner capsule, the crew module that will be used in this milestone launch.

Anyone interested in the closest viewing available of this launch can purchase tickets to view the launch from Banana Creek at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex – just 5.4 miles from the launch pad.

For more information or to purchase tickets, be sure to check out the official website, here

Worth Noting:

All launch transportation tickets are mission specific, not date/time specific. Launch transportation tickets are non-transferrable to another mission.

If you are holding a Launch Transportation Ticket (LTT) and the launch is postponed before you board a bus, your LTT will be valid for the next attempt to view the launch from your launch viewing site; or you may request a refund for the unused LTT.

If the launch is postponed after you have boarded a bus to either LC-39 Observation Gantry or Apollo/Saturn V Center, all elements of the LTT are considered used in full. You will receive a 20% off coupon for use at one of our on-site retail shops. You will also receive a voucher to be exchanged for a visitor complex daily admission ticket valid for the date of the next launch attempt. You can use this admission ticket to view the launch from the main visitor complex viewing area.

