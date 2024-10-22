LEGOLAND Florida Resort Offering Free Admission for Frontline Heroes All November Long

LEGOLAND Florida Resort will be honoring the nation’s heroes this November by offering free park admission all month long.
- LEGOLAND Florida will salute the nation’s heroes this November, including first responders, military members, and veterans, with free park admission.
- This limited-time offer is valid from November 1st-30th.
- In additIon to free admission, service members can also enjoy 50% off one-day tickets for up to six accompanying guests, making it the perfect opportunity to bring the whole family for an unforgettable day of fun.
- To claim this special offer, tickets must be purchased in advance through local Military Offices, ID.me, or the GOVX website.
- If you’re not part of one of the aforementioned groups, there are various other offers at LEGOLAND Florida, such as:
- Buy 2 nights, get 1 free hotel night at either LEGOLAND Florida Hotel or LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel through December 25th. Reservations must be made by November 21st.
- 16 months for the price of 12 with the purchase of an Annual Pass (offer available for purchase until November 14th).
- Florida and Georgia residents can receive 20% off stays at the onsite hotels, plus a 2nd day FREE with LEGOLAND Florida Multi-Park tickets + a free round of mini-golf (offer available for purchase until November 17th).
- 2nd day free ticket promotion for two days of adventure at both LEGOLAND Florida and the Water Park. The first visit must occur on the date selected at the time of purchase. The second day must be used within 48 hours of the first visit or by November 17th, whichever comes first.
- For more informatIon visit LEGOLAND.com/Florida.
