Limited Time Ticket Offer to Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

What’s Happening:

Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

To mark this milestone, Howl-O-Scream will feature five haunted houses, five new scare zones, and new entertainment.

Tickets:

Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event, taking place on select nights September 6th through November 2nd after 7 p.m.

For a limited time, tickets are available for only $34.99 during the Monster Sale.

Front Line Fear passes are the best way to access all five haunted houses.

For extreme fans, a Front-Line Fear Extreme pass provides access to all haunted houses in addition to providing front-of-line access to Busch Gardens’ ten roller coasters. Front Line Fear passes start at $69.

The Howl-O-Scream Ultimate VIP Tour:

The Howl-O-Scream Ultimate VIP Tour provides unlimited front-of-line access to haunted houses and rides, a complimentary meal at Dragon Fire Grill, private complimentary beverage locations and free preferred parking.

This exclusive tour starts at $299.99 per person, minimum of two people.

Haunted Houses and Scare Zones:

Shadows of Wonderland: Step back into Wonderland, but not as you remember it. This warped dreamscape has come from years of torment under the Queen of Hearts' reign of terror. Once playful characters have become bitter shadows, their anger fueled by Alice's abandonment. Now, you must confront this distorted reality and face a vengeful Queen who wants both Alice (and you) gone.

Shadows of Wonderland: Step back into Wonderland, but not as you remember it. This warped dreamscape has come from years of torment under the Queen of Hearts' reign of terror. Once playful characters have become bitter shadows, their anger fueled by Alice's abandonment. Now, you must confront this distorted reality and face a vengeful Queen who wants both Alice (and you) gone.

Howl-O-Scream 25: Terror Through Time: Enter the Architect's twisted gallery of horror, where the past 25 years of Howl-O-Scream nightmares come to life.

Tree Lot Massacre: The once-festive Evergreen Acres Christmas Tree Farm hides a dark secret. Whispers tell of a Christmas Eve massacre, where disgruntled farmhand Silas Evergreen sought revenge.

Sawgrass Slaughter: Legend of the Skunk Ape: Venture into the depths of the Everglades, where decay and a pungent, musky odor fill the air.

Little Nightmares: Trick or Treat: Years ago, on Halloween night, a group of children vanished. Every Halloween they return, reliving their final trick-or-treat.

Ragnar's Wrath: The icy winds of Niflheim howl as you approach a charred Viking longhouse, its stench of death is a prelude to the horrors within.

The icy winds of Niflheim howl as you approach a charred Viking longhouse, its stench of death is a prelude to the horrors within. Witch of the Woods: Rise of the Coven: The Witch of the Woods, Seraphina, fueled by vengeance and dark magic, has finally summoned her coven – Brand, the Fire Bringer, and Kael, the Storm Caller. Together, they have twisted the once-serene forest into a grotesque reflection of their power, leaving behind a trail of poisoned air, stagnant water, and withered life.

Shows and Entertainment:

The Reckoning: In an innate battle of good and evil, seemingly innocent Lark awaits her ultimate judgement day when she meets the Gatekeeper in the fiery depths of Hell.

The Reckoning: In an innate battle of good and evil, seemingly innocent Lark awaits her ultimate judgement day when she meets the Gatekeeper in the fiery depths of Hell.

Scar-E-Oke: Fiends favorites, Igor and Dr. Freakenstein, return to host Scar-E-Oke, where guests can take a turn at the mic to sing Halloween favorites.

Fiends favorites, Igor and Dr. Freakenstein, return to host Scar-E-Oke, where guests can take a turn at the mic to sing Halloween favorites. Cirque X-Scream: An electrifying and mesmerizing stunt show that will leave guests on the edge of their seats.