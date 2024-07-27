“Love Island USA” Season 6 Cast Visit Universal Studios Hollywood

The stars of the popular reality series Love Island USA recently paid a visit to Universal Studios Hollywood.

The cast of the ongoing sixth season of the popular Peacock Original series Love Island USA paid a visit to the Entertainment Capital of LA, Universal Studios Hollywood.

With Peacock being a NBCUniversal streaming platform, it makes sense for some cross-promotion – with the cast experiencing The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic World: The Ride, and more.

Cast members who visited the park include Aaron Evans, Coye Simmons, Hannah Smith, JaNa Craig, Kaylor Martin, Kendall Washington, Kordell Beckham, Leah Kateb, Rob Rausch and Serena Page.

Hosted by Vanderpump Rules ’ Ariana Madix, the sixth season of Love Island USA will return to Fiji with a brand-new vibrant villa, a spicy Casa Amor, and an unforgettable Hideaway. The new cast of Islanders will face more fun, messy drama than ever before, with brand-new challenges, jaw-dropping revelations, and surprise guests.

