“Love Island USA” Season 6 Cast Visit Universal Studios Hollywood

The stars of the popular reality series Love Island USA recently paid a visit to Universal Studios Hollywood.
What’s Happening:
- The cast of the ongoing sixth season of the popular Peacock Original series Love Island USA paid a visit to the Entertainment Capital of LA, Universal Studios Hollywood.
- With Peacock being a NBCUniversal streaming platform, it makes sense for some cross-promotion – with the cast experiencing The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic World: The Ride, and more.
- Cast members who visited the park include Aaron Evans, Coye Simmons, Hannah Smith, JaNa Craig, Kaylor Martin, Kendall Washington, Kordell Beckham, Leah Kateb, Rob Rausch and Serena Page.
- Hosted by Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix, the sixth season of Love Island USA will return to Fiji with a brand-new vibrant villa, a spicy Casa Amor, and an unforgettable Hideaway. The new cast of Islanders will face more fun, messy drama than ever before, with brand-new challenges, jaw-dropping revelations, and surprise guests.
- Aside from stepping foot in the villa itself, Peacock is the ultimate Love Island destination. Love Island USA Season 6 joins Peacock’s growing Love Island roster, including Seasons 4 and 5 of USA, South Africa, Spain, UK: All Stars, and the franchise’s first-ever spinoff series, Love Island Games.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com