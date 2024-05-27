Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Orlando Opening in 2026 Near Walt Disney World

Nickelodeon is set to make its grand return to the Orlando area in 2026 with the opening of Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Orlando in Kissimmee, Florida.

What’s Happening:

Slated to open in 2026, this resort will be located in the Everest Place development and expertly operated by Lion Star Hospitality Inc., the exclusive US licensee for Karisma Hotels & Resorts, welcoming guests to explore a world of limitless fun and boundless opportunity.

Boasting over 400 hotel rooms and condo units combined, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Orlando will showcase uniquely themed accommodations, including suites inspired by iconic characters and ensuring epic experiences.

The family-friendly resort mixes luxury amenities with F.U.N. for both the young and young at heart. Guests will have the opportunity to interact with Nickelodeon's globally beloved franchises, including SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Dora, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

A world of play takes center stage at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Orlando, where stays will become a gateway to cherished family memories.

Get delicious eats and experiences with a Nickelodeon twist, whether dining at Le Spatula (named in honor of SpongeBob's iconic spatula), grabbing a slice at Mikey's Pizzeria (celebrating the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' favorite food), or hanging out at the Snick Lounge with games, sports, live music and the Big Orange Couch.

Guests can make a splash during their vacation with unmatched offerings, including Aqua Nick water park, Club Nick, Nick retail shops, character meet and greets, and the greatest Nickelodeon honor – getting Slimed!

In addition to the hotel, the resort also offers condos available to buy, ranging from studio to two-bedroom options. Owners will have access to all resort amenities.

This isn’t the first time that a Nickelodeon Hotel has called the Central Florida area home, with the Nickelodeon Family Suites open from 2005 to 2016 near the Walt Disney World Resort.

What They’re Saying:

Mario Mathieu, SVP Business Development, Design and Construction, Karisma Hotels & Resorts: "Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Orlando is poised to set the standard for family vacations, seamlessly blending world-class entertainment with forward-thinking accommodation options. As the exclusive US licensee for Karisma Hotels & Resorts, Lion Star Hospitality Inc. is committed to elevating this venture to new heights, ensuring that families and Nickelodeon enthusiasts alike enjoy the Slime of their life. We are thrilled to contribute our expertise to this collaboration, creating a resort experience that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of every guest."

"The new Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Orlando will bring guests and residents an exciting new way to express their fandom and make long-lasting memories. I am thrilled that this resort is set to become yet another unforgettable travel destination in our award-winning portfolio, offering top family-focused amenities. This new resort is just one of the many ways we are committed to bringing immersive experiences, attractions and products to fans of Paramount's brands all over the world." Zafir Rashid, CEO of Everest Place: "The team and I are excited about our collaboration with Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts and confident that in addition to setting new standards for family resorts, it will also change how people think about owning a vacation property. Our partnership allows condo owners to invest in fun with shopping, activities, and dining at Everest Place, as well as an unparalleled Nickelodeon-infused family experience, interactive character encounters, unrivaled seasonal programming, and unmatched entertainment for everyone. We look forward to welcoming future owners!"