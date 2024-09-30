Rescue Jr. Brings an All-New World of Discovery to SeaWorld San Antonio in Spring 2025

SeaWorld San Antonio has revealed plans for an all-new world of discovery for their youngest visitors, Rescue Jr., set to open Spring 2025.

What’s Happening:

Rescue Jr. will be an immersive, hands-on adventure zone that will transport young guests into the heart of SeaWorld's animal rescue efforts, where they'll tackle immersive rides, conquer towering climbing structures, splash through vibrant water features and bring to life the rescue and rehabilitation work the SeaWorld team does.

From interactive play to kid-friendly coasters, Rescue Jr. aims to inspire and entertain guests of all ages while connecting them to SeaWorld's rescue, rehabilitation and conservation efforts.

New experiences coming to the park as part of Rescue Jr. include: Beach Rescue Racer , a new 1,000-foot roller coaster, with coaster cars in the shape of a beach jeep featuring graphics of different species, will give guests the feeling of rushing to the rescue of animals in need. Young guests will embark on an exhilarating train ride adventure themed around a thrilling sea rescue search on the Ocean Quest Express and play a game of "I Spy" looking out for hidden sea life along the way.



Tide Pool Tumble allows guests to ebb and flow as they glide and slide in and out with the tide on a seaside joy ride.

allows guests to ebb and flow as they glide and slide in and out with the tide on a seaside joy ride. Rescuers will take to the skies and soar on Seabird Swing, virtually parasailing high above the ground to observe seabirds.

Make waves in Sea Splash with playful splash pads where little rescuers can cool off after a hard day of saving animals.

What They’re Saying:

Jeff Davis, Park President, SeaWorld San Antonio: "Rescue Jr. will be an exciting addition to our park and put marine animal rescue at the forefront with our guests. The new play area will be a fun and exciting way for our guests to learn about the animal rescues that our dedicated teams do every day, 365 days a year. We know that Rescue Jr., along with all of our animal habitats and presentations, will ignite a passion in young hearts, inspiring them to become future animal rescuers, scientists, veterinarians or conservationists."