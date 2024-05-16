SeaWorld Orlando Extends Complimentary Ticket Offer for US Military Members

SeaWorld Orlando has extended its complimentary tickets for US military members. You now have until May 19 to obtain your ticket.

What's Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando proudly boasts its annual Waves of Honor program, a longstanding partnership saluting active-duty military members, veterans, and their families by offering special pricing and promotions throughout the year.

Through this program, eligible U.S. military veterans and retirees can register by May 19 for complimentary single-day ticket(s) for themselves and up to three dependents, which must be redeemed by July 7.

Furthermore, active-duty military personnel and their guests can enjoy one-day complimentary admission all year long as part of the Waves of Honor program.

Service members and their direct dependents simply need to present a valid active military ID to participate.

For more information and to register, visit www.WavesofHonor.com

