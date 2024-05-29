SeaWorld Orlando Has Huge Summer Lineup With New Experiences, Live Shows and Entertainment

This summer is the perfect time to visit SeaWorld Orlando with all-new experiences, live shows, entertainment and the return of the Ignite Fireworks show.

What’s Happening:

Just in time for summer, SeaWorld Orlando, voted one of the best theme parks in the U.S. by USA Today’s 10Best 2024 Readers Choice awards, is excited to give guests a new place to chill with the much-anticipated grand opening of the all-new Antarctica Realm.

Plus, the park has unveiled its new summer’s lineup, including exciting events taking place every weekend, such as the ALL-NEW Shamu and Crew Better Together Breakfast, the sizzling Viva La Musica event and the return of fan-favorite, Bands, Brew and BBQ.

Additionally, for the perfect ending to the perfect day, Ignite, the awe-inspiring fireworks display, is back, capturing the magnificence of the ocean and painting it across the night sky on select summer evenings.

All-New Experiences, Live Shows & Entertainment:

NEW Antarctica Realm: This immersive new area will be home to the highly anticipated family launch coaster, Penguin Trek, set to open this summer. In the realm, guests can cool off at "South Pole Sips," the latest addition to SeaWorld Orlando's vibrant bar scene, offering ice-cold draft beer, canned selections, and tantalizing frozen cocktails. The beloved Expedition Café is also reopening within the Antarctica Realm, boasting a diverse menu that caters to every palate, from healthy grab-and-go options to delectable dishes inspired by Italian and Asian cuisines. Guests can also enjoy up-close encounters with penguins in the expansive penguin habitat, making Antarctica a must-visit destination for guests of all ages.

NEW Cirque-Style Show, Xceleration: Guests can catch an exhilarating ALL-NEW live stunt show, Xceleration, featuring hip hop music, BMX, roller skating and skateboarding at the air-conditioned Nautilus Theater.

NEW Shamu and Crew Better Together Breakfast: This summer, guests can start their day hanging out with Shamu and Crew while enjoying a delicious breakfast. Reservations are required and capacity is limited.

Starting on June 7, the debut of Flippers, Facts and Fun: The Sea Lion Experience, a NEW sea lion presentation that will have guests laughing and learning lots of fun facts about sea lions. NEW Rescue Tails: Rescue Tails features amazing animals, where guests will hear inspiring tales of rescues while learning about the importance of conservation at Seaport Theater.

Returning Live Shows & Entertainment:

Returning- Ignite Fireworks: As the sun sets, the night sky comes alive! Ignite fireworks show returns to SeaWorld Orlando, featuring an incredible display of fireworks, music, lights and pyrotechnics that brings the brilliance of the sea to the sky above.

As the sun sets, the night sky comes alive! Ignite fireworks show returns to SeaWorld Orlando, featuring an incredible display of fireworks, music, lights and pyrotechnics that brings the brilliance of the sea to the sky above. Club SeaGlow: Summer nights become unforgettable when filled with music, lights, dancing and more, at Club SeaGlow, at Bayside Stadium, on select nights. A DJ will be spinning dance music all evening, creating an electrifying atmosphere glowing with excitement.

Planning a Trip?

