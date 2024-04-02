SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival Fun Run Taking Place May 4th

SeaWorld Orlando has announced the debut of the Inaugural Seven Seas Food Festival 5K Fun Run, taking place on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

What's Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando is thrilled to announce the debut of the Inaugural Seven Seas Food Festival 5K Fun Run, set amidst the backdrop of its 60th Anniversary Celebration.

Participants of all ages are invited to run, skip, jog, or stroll through the scenic pathways of SeaWorld Orlando, surrounded by the park's picturesque ambiance and stunning wildlife.

The Fun Run will wind its way through iconic attractions, including Sesame Street Land, Orca Stadium, Infinity Falls, Mako coaster, Shark Plaza, Dolphin Stadium, Key West, and Wild Arctic, offering an unforgettable journey for all.

For younger participants, there's an exciting Kids Run designed for children ages 7 and under, ensuring fun for the whole family.

Along the route, participants will encounter fantastic photo opportunities and special surprises, making this event a memorable experience for everyone involved.

But the excitement doesn’t end at the finish line! Following the race, participants and guests can indulge in a special end-of-race Seven Seas celebration exclusive to racers and a limited number of spectators.

Plus, with a special day-of ticket offer, you can extend the fun and explore all that SeaWorld Orlando has to offer.

As an added bonus, the first 200 registered participants will receive a complimentary Seven Seas Food Festival 5-punch Food & Beverage lanyard, valid during event days through May 19.

It’s the perfect way to fuel up after your run and experience the culinary delights of the festival.

For those with a competitive spirit, awards will be presented to the top 3 overall Male and Female finishers of the SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival 5K Run.

Additionally, there will be a clock at the finish line for all participants to view their finish times.

Join as SeaWorld celebrates six decades of unforgettable experiences and embarks on a new era of adventure at SeaWorld Orlando.

For registration and more information, please visit https://seaworld.com/orlando/events/seaworlds-seven-seas-run/

