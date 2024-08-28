SeaWorld San Diego Debuts the First Ever Howl-O-Sprint 5K

Registration is now open for SeaWorld San Diego's first ever Howl-O-Sprint 5K.

What's Happening:

SeaWorld San Diego’s Howl-O-Scream is introducing a 5K running and walking event.

This will go through all of the Halloween decor before the park opens to the general public.

Howl-O-Sprint 5K will start at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 20th, and registration is now open.

Runners and walkers will have a 3.1-mile course through this spectacular park.

There will also be Halloween surprises, including themed photos, entertainment, and characters that will pop up along the route.

This event is perfect for all ages and fitness levels. It will also include a 1-mile Kids Fun Run.

Masks are not permitted, but Busch Gardens encourages guests to dress up in themed attire and costumes.

Every participant will receive an official race shirt, a race bib with a timing chip, a finisher medal, and eligibility for awards for top finishers.

Remember, the separate ticketed event Howl-O-Scream will be returning to SeaWorld San Diego on September 27th and run select nights through November 2nd.

The more family-friendly event, SeaWorld San Diego’s Spooktacular, will also be running September 6th through November 3rd on select dates.

