SeaWorld San Diego to Celebrate Memorial Day with Flag Ceremony, Military Band, Fireworks and More

SeaWorld San Diego will be honoring America with a celebration of Memorial Day from Friday, May 24th through Monday, May 27th.

What’s Happening:

A Memorial Day Flag Ceremony will take place daily to honor fallen heroes of the United States Armed Forces at 10:00 a.m.

The park will also feature live musical performances by the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band at Skytower Lawn stage.

From Saturday, May 25th to Monday, May 27th, SeaWorld San Diego will honor the military with a firework spectacular salute 10 minutes prior to the park’s closure.

Additionally, each orca and dolphin presentation at the park will include a military recognition.

SeaWorld San Diego will honor Military Appreciation Month with free one-day admission for U.S. military veterans and up to three guests.

Veterans can register for this offer through May 27th to visit SeaWorld San Diego with their free tickets.

Active-duty military and their guests continue to enjoy one-day complimentary admission all year long.

The offer is part of United Parks & Resorts’ Waves of Honor program, a longstanding partnership saluting active-duty military members, veterans and their families by offering special pricing and promotions throughout the year.

Eligible U.S military veterans and retirees can register for complimentary single-day ticket(s) for themselves and up to three dependents before May 27th at WavesofHonor.com