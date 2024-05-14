SeaWorld San Diego to Celebrate Memorial Day with Flag Ceremony, Military Band, Fireworks and More

SeaWorld San Diego will be honoring America with a celebration of Memorial Day from Friday, May 24th through Monday, May 27th.
What’s Happening:
- A Memorial Day Flag Ceremony will take place daily to honor fallen heroes of the United States Armed Forces at 10:00 a.m.
- The park will also feature live musical performances by the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band at Skytower Lawn stage.
- From Saturday, May 25th to Monday, May 27th, SeaWorld San Diego will honor the military with a firework spectacular salute 10 minutes prior to the park’s closure.
- Additionally, each orca and dolphin presentation at the park will include a military recognition.
- SeaWorld San Diego will honor Military Appreciation Month with free one-day admission for U.S. military veterans and up to three guests.
- Veterans can register for this offer through May 27th to visit SeaWorld San Diego with their free tickets.
- Active-duty military and their guests continue to enjoy one-day complimentary admission all year long.
- The offer is part of United Parks & Resorts’ Waves of Honor program, a longstanding partnership saluting active-duty military members, veterans and their families by offering special pricing and promotions throughout the year.
- Eligible U.S military veterans and retirees can register for complimentary single-day ticket(s) for themselves and up to three dependents before May 27th at WavesofHonor.com.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com