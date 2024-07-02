SeaWorld’s Ultimate Shark Experience Ticket is Back

SeaWorld has announced the return of its Ultimate Shark Experience ticket, providing guests with an opportunity to fully immerse themselves in a day filled with shark focused activities.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld is thrilled to unveil the return of its highly anticipated Ultimate Shark Experience ticket, available for purchase starting today.

This special ticket provides guests with an exclusive opportunity to fully immerse themselves in a day filled with exciting and educational shark-focused activities.

From going behind-the-scenes with sharks to experiencing thrilling rides inspired by the oceans’ VIPs (Very Important Predators), there’s “So Much More to Sea” at SeaWorld this year as its 60th Anniversary celebrations continue.

Available for a limited time during the week-long shark celebration happening July 7th to 14th, this exclusive ticket offers guests the chance to encounter 21 different species and nearly 300 sharks that call SeaWorld home in Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego.

Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from each ticket will be donated to the SeaWorld Conservation Fund to support projects to protect sharks around the world.

The Ultimate Shark Experience ticket offers unique experiences only found at SeaWorld. In addition to a single-day park ticket, they include:

Dive into the Depths: Experience a fin-credible view of sharks up-close with a guided behind-the-scenes tour led by SeaWorld aquarists.

Feed and Touch Sharks and Rays: Safely feed and touch sharks and rays under the guidance of SeaWorld’s knowledgeable animal care experts, creating unforgettable memories.

Meet Sydney the Shark: Snap a selfie during a personal meet and greet with the beloved Sydney the Shark character.

Ride the Waves: Speed like a shark with front-of-the-line access to award-winning shark-inspired thrills, such as San Antonio’s Great White, San Diego’s Manta or Orlando’s Mako – voted the second-best roller coaster in the United States in the 2024 USA Today annual 10Best Readers’ Choice.

Dine with a View: Sink your teeth into tasty treats, including a free meal and drink redeemable at any quick-serve spot in the park, and sip on a special 60th Anniversary cocktail or mocktail. De-fin-itely don't miss the opportunity to feast at SeaWorld Orlando’s Sharks Underwater Grill and Bar, recognized as one of the best restaurants in Orlando, where guests enjoy captivating views of sharks swimming all around.

Shark Souvenirs: Receive fin-tastic shark-themed swag, including a shark sipper cup, as a memento of the experience.

Support Shark Conservation: Learn about SeaWorld’s ongoing efforts to protect and conserve sharks, and how each guest visit contributes to shark care and preservation. A portion of every Ultimate Shark Experience ticket sold is donated to the SeaWorld Conservation Fund to support projects to protect sharks around the world.

What They’re Saying:

Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of United Parks & Resorts: “We are thrilled to announce the return of the Ultimate Shark Experience in celebration of SeaWorld's 60th anniversary. This unique opportunity allows our guests to interact with these magnificent creatures while also supporting conservation efforts. Sharks are vital to our ocean ecosystem, and through this unique experience, guests can deepen their understanding of these vital predators and join us in safeguarding their future.”