New Record Breaking Coaster Siren’s Curse Coming to Cedar Point in 2025

A new record-breaking coaster will be coming to Cedar Point in 2025.

What’s Happening:

Coaster fans will want to head to Cedar Point in the early summer of 2025 as a brand new record-breaking coaster will debut.

Siren’s Curse will be the tallest, fastest, and longest “tilt” roller coaster in North America.

Cedar Point describes the story behind it as “Siren’s Curse hearkens to the legend and lore of mysterious creatures living beneath the surface of Lake Erie; often spoken of but never spotted. The sirens of the lake who lured sailors to their underwater demise with their sweet, seductive songs will finally rise to land and attempt to entrap guests in a sinister two-minute fate of non-stop roller coaster innovation.”

Brave riders will ascend the 160-foot-tall Lake Erie shipping crane tower in an encounter where the coaster has its signature moment, a dead stop on a “broken off” section of track.

The train will slowly tilt into a 90-degree vertical position as riders look straight down and hope that the train will connect to the track below.

Riders will speed through 2,966 feet of track at a top speed of 58 mph.

There will be 13 weightless airtime moments, two 360-degree, zero-gravity barrel rolls, and a high-speed “triple-down” element with twisted and overbanked track.

There will be two 24-passenger trains on this new attraction, which will feature integrated audio and signature LED lighting on each car.

Guests will need to be at least 48 inches tall to ride Siren’s Curse.

What They're Saying:

Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point: “Record-breaking thrills have always been at the heart of Cedar Point’s roller coaster lineup, and Siren’s Curse lives up to that standard. The entire ride is an experience filled with non-stop action, but that first precarious tilted position where you’re hanging on – looking straight down – and waiting for the track to connect will be a signature moment our fans will love. It’s a first-of-its kind for Cedar Point and we’re thrilled to bring it to our guests.”