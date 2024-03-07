Special Spring Break Sale at SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando

There's a special spring break sale going on for SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando. If you’ve been thinking about buying a pass, this could be the perfect time.
What’s Happening:
- Spring Break is here and SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando are ushering in the season with an unbeatable sale of up to 50% off tickets, Fun Cards and Annual Passes beginning March 4 through March 10.
- For a limited-time, guests can save up to 30% on SeaWorld tickets, Fun Cards and Annual Passes, and up to 50% on Aquatica.
- Fun Cards provide guests with park admission through December 31, 2024, for prices as low as $124.99.
- For even more unbeatable benefits, guests can purchase a SeaWorld or Aquatica Annual Pass and get unlimited access to each respective park for 12 months, making it the perfect place to spend a day filled with thrilling attractions, one-of-a-kind animal experiences and unforgettable seasonal events.
- The Spring Break Sale runs from 3/04/2024 through 3/10/2024.
- Some restrictions and blackout dates apply.
- Purchase tickets, Fun Cards and Annual Passes at seaworld.com/orlando and aquatica.com/orlando.
Why You Should Become a Pass Members:
- Food Festival and Viva La Musica, access to all-new 60th Anniversary celebrations and Bands, Brew and BBQ, as well as Aquatica’s Aloha to Summer, Fiesta Aquatica and more.
- Pass members also enjoy added benefits like free parking, free guest tickets, invites to special VIP events, savings on in-park purchases and much more.
- This Spring, get ready for some exciting new attractions across both parks. At Aquatica guests are invited to experience the all-new “Tassie’s Underwater Twist,” a revolutionary waterslide with a uniquely immersive visual element, transporting riders into the depths of Australia’s Shark Bay.
- At SeaWorld Orlando, thrill-seekers can prepare to embark on an unforgettable rescue mission through Antarctica when the highly anticipated family-launch coaster, “Penguin Trek” opens in Spring 2024.
- As always, Pass Members will be offered the opportunity to be among the first to ride and slide.
