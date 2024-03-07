Special Spring Break Sale at SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando

There's a special spring break sale going on for SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando. If you’ve been thinking about buying a pass, this could be the perfect time.

What’s Happening:

Spring Break is here and SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando are ushering in the season with an unbeatable sale of up to 50% off tickets, Fun Cards and Annual Passes beginning March 4 through March 10.

For a limited-time, guests can save up to 30% on SeaWorld tickets, Fun Cards and Annual Passes, and up to 50% on Aquatica.

Fun Cards provide guests with park admission through December 31, 2024, for prices as low as $124.99.

For even more unbeatable benefits, guests can purchase a SeaWorld or Aquatica Annual Pass and get unlimited access to each respective park for 12 months, making it the perfect place to spend a day filled with thrilling attractions, one-of-a-kind animal experiences and unforgettable seasonal events.

The Spring Break Sale runs from 3/04/2024 through 3/10/2024.

Some restrictions and blackout dates apply.

Purchase tickets, Fun Cards and Annual Passes at seaworld.com/orlando aquatica.com/orlando

Why You Should Become a Pass Members:

Food Festival and Viva La Musica, access to all-new 60th Anniversary celebrations and Bands, Brew and BBQ, as well as Aquatica’s Aloha to Summer, Fiesta Aquatica and more.

Pass members also enjoy added benefits like free parking, free guest tickets, invites to special VIP events, savings on in-park purchases and much more.

This Spring, get ready for some exciting new attractions across both parks. At Aquatica guests are invited to experience the all-new “Tassie’s Underwater Twist,” a revolutionary waterslide with a uniquely immersive visual element, transporting riders into the depths of Australia’s Shark Bay.

At SeaWorld Orlando, thrill-seekers can prepare to embark on an unforgettable rescue mission through Antarctica when the highly anticipated family-launch coaster, “Penguin Trek” opens in Spring 2024.

As always, Pass Members will be offered the opportunity to be among the first to ride and slide.

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.