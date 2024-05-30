Teenage Girl Dies After Being Found Unresponsive at Discovery Cove

A teenage girl has passed away after being found unresponsive at Discovery Cove on Tuesday, according to WESH 2 News.
What’s Happening:
- Anna Beaumont, 13, was pronounced deceased at the hospital on Wednesday after being found unresponsive on Tuesday in a pool at Discovery Cove.
- According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Discovery Cove just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday after reports that a girl had been found unresponsive in a pool.
- The girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced deceased.
- Orange County deputies say they are still actively investigating this incident.
About Discovery Cove:
- Discovery Cove is an all-inclusive boutique park located next to SeaWorld Orlando.
- Experience an all-inclusive day in paradise. Your day includes a freshly prepared breakfast, gourmet lunch and unlimited snacks and beverages (including beer and wine). Connect with dolphins, snorkel with rays, hand-feed exotic birds, and indulge all day. Adventure awaits you at Discovery Cove.
