The Play Nintendo Tour Coming to Universal CityWalk Hollywood

The Play Nintendo Tour will be coming to Universal CityWalk Hollywood.

What's Happening:

The Play Nintendo Tour is currently on the road, stopping at cities all across the country until September 2nd.

Universal CityWalk Hollywood has just been added to the tour from August 22nd to August 25th.

Dates and Times:

Thursday, Aug. 22: 11am – 9pm

Friday, Aug. 23: 11am – 9pm

Saturday, Aug. 24: 11am – 9pm

Sunday, Aug. 25: 11am – 9pm

Location:

100 Universal City Plaza Universal City, CA 91608

Located in the 5 Towers Plaza, in front of the AMC Theatre and CityWalk Stage.

About Play Nintendo Tour:

Explore fun and adventure this summer with the Play Nintendo Tour.

This summer, Nintendo is bringing smiles to cities across the nation.

Summon your courage like Luigi for a frightful photo-op from the Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD game or pose with Pikachu from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games.

Plus, you can experience Nintendo Switch games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Princess Peach: Showtime! with free game demos.