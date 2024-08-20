The Play Nintendo Tour Coming to Universal CityWalk Hollywood

The Play Nintendo Tour will be coming to Universal CityWalk Hollywood.
What's Happening:
- The Play Nintendo Tour is currently on the road, stopping at cities all across the country until September 2nd.
- Universal CityWalk Hollywood has just been added to the tour from August 22nd to August 25th.
Dates and Times:
- Thursday, Aug. 22: 11am – 9pm
- Friday, Aug. 23: 11am – 9pm
- Saturday, Aug. 24: 11am – 9pm
- Sunday, Aug. 25: 11am – 9pm
Location:
- 100 Universal City Plaza Universal City, CA 91608
- Located in the 5 Towers Plaza, in front of the AMC Theatre and CityWalk Stage.
About Play Nintendo Tour:
- Explore fun and adventure this summer with the Play Nintendo Tour.
- This summer, Nintendo is bringing smiles to cities across the nation.
- Summon your courage like Luigi for a frightful photo-op from the Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD game or pose with Pikachu from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games.
- Plus, you can experience Nintendo Switch games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Princess Peach: Showtime! with free game demos.
