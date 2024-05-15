Tornado Watch in Effect for the Central Florida Area

If you are having a theme park day in the Central Florida area, hopefully you have your poncho and are ready for the indoor attractions. The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch this morning.

What’s Happening:

  • For the Central Florida area The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch on Wednesday morning, which is in effect until 11:00 a.m.
  • There's a possibility of tornadoes, hail, and heavy wind gusts, possibly reaching 70 mph.
  • This covers both the Walt Disney World Resort and the Universal Orlando Resort.
  • Counties that are covered under this tornado watch include Orange, Osceola, Polk, Sumter, Flagler, Marion, Brevard, Lake, Seminole, and Volusia.
  • There's also lightning and heavy rain that will continue into the early afternoon.
  • The temperature has dropped lower than the past few days, with a high of 84 degrees and a low of 71 degrees today.

