Tornado Watch in Effect for the Central Florida Area

If you are having a theme park day in the Central Florida area, hopefully you have your poncho and are ready for the indoor attractions. The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch this morning.

What’s Happening:

For the Central Florida area The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch on Wednesday morning, which is in effect until 11:00 a.m.

There's a possibility of tornadoes, hail, and heavy wind gusts, possibly reaching 70 mph.

This covers both the Walt Disney World Universal Orlando

Counties that are covered under this tornado watch include Orange, Osceola, Polk, Sumter, Flagler, Marion, Brevard, Lake, Seminole, and Volusia.

There's also lightning and heavy rain that will continue into the early afternoon.

The temperature has dropped lower than the past few days, with a high of 84 degrees and a low of 71 degrees today.