Tornado Watch in Effect for the Central Florida Area

If you are having a theme park day in the Central Florida area, hopefully you have your poncho and are ready for the indoor attractions. The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch this morning.
What’s Happening:
- For the Central Florida area The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch on Wednesday morning, which is in effect until 11:00 a.m.
- There's a possibility of tornadoes, hail, and heavy wind gusts, possibly reaching 70 mph.
- This covers both the Walt Disney World Resort and the Universal Orlando Resort.
- Counties that are covered under this tornado watch include Orange, Osceola, Polk, Sumter, Flagler, Marion, Brevard, Lake, Seminole, and Volusia.
- There's also lightning and heavy rain that will continue into the early afternoon.
- The temperature has dropped lower than the past few days, with a high of 84 degrees and a low of 71 degrees today.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com