Universal Orlando Resort Introduces New Dining Card Vacation Package

Universal Orlando has introduced a new Dining Card Vacation Package that includes a food and beverage dining card worth up to $1,000.

What’s Happening:

For the first time ever, U.S. and Canada residents can experience the culinary thrills of Universal Orlando Resort as part of an all-new Dining Card Vacation Package that includes a food and beverage dining card worth up to $1,000.

Available for purchase now for select travel dates from November 7th, 2024 through April 10th, 2025, this exceptional new offer also includes accommodations at one of Universal’s magnificent hotels and theme park admission – creating a convenient vacation package that’s inclusive of the essentials needed for a thrilling getaway to Universal Orlando.

The Dining Card Vacation Package is designed to help guests maximize their vacation dollars while giving them the opportunity to savor the next-level, award-winning cuisine of Universal Orlando Resort during their visit. Package holders can use the dining card across more than 200 venues that offer something for every palate, including: full-service restaurants like The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal CityWalk – known for its delectable, photo-worthy milkshakes; and Mythos Restaurant in Universal Islands of Adventure – which is considered by many to be the best theme park restaurant in the world; quick-service locations like TODAY Cafe in Universal Studios Florida – where guests can enjoy baked goods in a one-of-a-kind cafe inspired by NBC’s long-running morning show; and Illumination’s Minion Cafe – which serves up inventive fare featuring nearly 20 items inspired by memorable characters and staples from the Minions franchise; hotel dining options like the award-winning Strong Water Tavern at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort where guests can enjoy a tapas-style menu and more than 100 types of rum; the newly-renovated Trattoria del Porto at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, which offers fresh, modern Italian cuisine and delicious desserts; or The Kitchen at Hard Rock Hotel, which is known for its amped-up American favorites; and so much more.



The Dining Card Vacation Package is available for four- or five-plus-night stays at one of Universal Orlando Resort’s hotels and the value of the dining card varies depending on the hotel and the number of nights of each stay (one card per hotel room).

The package also includes 4- or 5+ Day Park-to-Park Tickets to enjoy Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure – which boast more than 60 immersive experiences across both parks (there is also an option to add access to the Volcano Bay water theme park).

Plus, staying at a Universal hotel comes with a host of benefits, including Early Park Admission to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Universal Volcano Bay up to one hour before the park opens (valid theme park admission required), complimentary transportation to the theme parks and Universal CityWalk, and more.

For more information about the new Dining Card Vacation Package and to purchase, click here

What They’re Saying:

Chef Jens Dahlmann, Vice President of Culinary Operations at Universal Orlando Resort: "Our dining offerings are continuously evolving and we work incredibly hard to deliver memorable food experiences that offer something for everyone. From our original dining concepts to themed food inspired by beloved stories and characters, our offerings play a significant role in the overall storytelling of our theme parks and have become as much as a "must-do" as our amazing collection of attractions."