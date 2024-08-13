Universal Orlando Resort Announces Dates for Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2025

Universal Orlando Resort has announced the 2025 dates for Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval.
What's Happening:
- The dates have been revealed for Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval for 2025, taking place at Universal Orlando Resort.
- According to a post that Universal Orlando Resort shared on X, Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval will return from February 1st through March 30th, 2025.
- Guests will be able to enjoy a parade, lots of beads, live music, and food from around the world as well as New Orleans favorites.
- Below you can see the trailer that Universal Orlando shared for the event.
Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning