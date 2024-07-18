Universal Orlando Resort Reveals Florida Unlimited Days Ticket Offer

Universal Orlando Resort has announced a ticket deal exclusively for Florida residents. This offer will give guests access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure for an unlimited number of days now through December 18th, 2024.

Universal Orlando Resort has launched an incredible ticket deal exclusive for Florida residents that provides access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure for an unlimited number of days now through December 18th, 2024.

Available now for just $199 plus tax, the Florida Unlimited Days Ticket gives Florida residents the opportunity to enjoy a multitude of thrills and excitement across both theme parks again and again and again.

With more than 60 immersive experiences across its theme parks, this new ticket offer gives guests the utmost convenience and plenty of time to enjoy all that the destination has to offer with the ease of visiting however often they’d like through December 18.

Florida residents can also use their Florida Unlimited Days Ticket to enjoy the fan-favorite seasonal events and offerings that are included in park admission, like Universal’s destination-wide Holidays celebration, which kicks off on November 22 and features Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular and more.

Plus, Florida residents looking to stay near the thrills can take advantage of special offers at Universal Orlando hotels, including saving up to 40% on rooms at select Universal Orlando hotels on select dates.

Staying at a Universal Orlando hotel is the best way to plan a vacation and comes with exclusive theme park benefits, including early park admission.

To learn more about Universal Orlando hotels, click here

For more information about the Florida Unlimited Days Ticket offer and to purchase, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com