Hidden Details In New “Retro” Tease From Universal Orlando Leads To Rampant Speculation

Universal Orlando has posted a cryptic message on their social media accounts, commonly believed to be teasing some kind of experience to come to the destination.

Now that’s something we haven’t seen in a while! pic.twitter.com/30Zuu97wzq — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) April 18, 2024

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando has shared a short video featuring a retro VHS tape showing off the neon logo for Universal Studios Florida from back when the park debuted in 1990.

The video, with an upbeat soundtrack, also contains warped audio and thematic details, like VHS tracking to add to the look.

Fans are rampantly speculating what the video could mean, with some fans thinking that the video is a tease for this summer’s Tribute Store.

This argument is also reinforced since previous Tribute Stores at the park, which change each season, have a fondness to celebrate retro films and park attractions in the summer season.

Also spotted these clues in Universal's teaser video:

🦈 Jaws

🦖 Jurassic Park

🚲 E.T.

👻 Ghostbusters pic.twitter.com/yTEpWgzAEu — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) April 18, 2024

Some fans, including X user @AshleyLCarter, have been quick to point out some of the hidden imagery found within the video, disguised as tracking static in the classic VHS look.

Iconography hidden in the video references Jaws, Jurassic Park , E.T., and Ghostbusters. All of which are not only classic blockbusters, but have also been featured as attractions at the Universal Destination at some point in their history, which would help tie into the classic logo featured at the end of the video.

Notably, the date on the faux video shows April 29th, 2024, which some fans have also suggested indicates the possibility of a more formal announcement to whatever this tease is alluding to.

Some fans are also speculating that this could be the theme of a new parade that has been largely rumored to replace the defunct Universal Superstar Parade, or a new nighttime spectacular featuring a large fountain base that is currently being built in the lagoon of Universal Studios Florida that the park has yet to officially acknowledge.

Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com as more details are sure to come from this tease. If you’d like to visit Universal Orlando for yourself, we recommend reaching out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.