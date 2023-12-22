Universal Destinations & Experiences Confirms Land Purchase In UK As Part Of Feasibility Study

Universal Destinations & Experiences has made an official webpage announcing that all the rumors you’ve heard about a new park in the UK are somewhat grounded, but not in the way that you’d think, announcing they’ve only bought the land while exploring a park’s feasibility in that location.

What’s Happening:

Universal Destinations & Experiences is at the very early stages of exploring the feasibility of a potential park and resort experience in Bedford, England.

Universal’s parent company, Comcast Corporation, has acquired a parcel of land near Bedford. While the land is now owned by the company, they are still in these early stages of exploration.

Comcast Corporation restates again that even though the land has been purchased, it will be some time before a decision is made as to whether this potential project will proceed. It will be many months before they are ready to make such a decision on whether to proceed, and if they do decide to proceed with this project, we will secure all relevant approvals and consult with local communities.

Collaboration and community engagement are at the core of any new experience explored by the company, and if they do proceed with a project in Bedford, there will be opportunities to meet with Universal Destinations & Experiences and discuss any plans as they develop.

Universal Destinations & Experiences offers guests around the globe the world’s most innovative, thrilling, and popular entertainment experiences with a portfolio of world-class theme parks that feature the industry’s most thrilling and technologically advanced film and television-based attractions, exceptional hotel and resort properties, and unique merchandise, games, culinary, virtual, and live entertainment experiences.

All are designed to create immersive, memorable, and emotionally fulfilling moments for people of all ages looking to take their adventure to new heights. In addition to the experiences at our theme parks, we beautifully design and landscape resorts that also create thousands of jobs and generate significant positive economic impact, both locally and further afield.

There are five entertainment and resort complexes across the globe, including Universal Orlando

Universal Destinations & Experiences promises updates on this project at their official website here.

UniversalFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning



