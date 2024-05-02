Viva La Música is Back at SeaWorld Orlando Taking Place Weekends in June

SeaWorld Orlando continues its celebration of SeaWorld’s 60th anniversary with the return of its Latin festival, Viva La Música, which takes over the park for five weekends in June, every Saturday and Sunday beginning June 1st.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando’s fan-favorite Latin festival is back, bigger and better than ever as SeaWorld celebrates its 60th Anniversary.

Viva La Música takes over the park for an expanded run of five weekends in June, every Saturday and Sunday starting June 1st.

With ‘So Much More to Sea’, guests can revel in the sights, sounds, and flavors of this lively festival, complete with chart-topping Latin superstar acts.

Held within the air-conditioned confines of Nautilus Theatre, it's a refreshing escape from the summer heat, while also featuring scorching local entertainment, including salsa, bachata, and reggaetón.

Discover authentic cuisine inspired by the colorful flavors of the Caribbean, Spain and Central & South America.

Celebrate Latin tradition with chef-curated dishes such as Bacalaitos, Arepas, Arroz Con Pollo and more.

Incredible Live Musical Performances:

Viva La Música features sensational live concerts that will have guests dancing out of their seats.

The party will not stop once these award-winning musicians take the stage.

In addition, guests can experience local, Latin performances and family-friendly cultural activities throughout the park.

The headline concert lineup includes:

June 2nd – Sergio Vargas (2:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. at Nautilus Theater)

June 9th – Proyecto Uno (2:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. at Nautilus Theater)

June 16th – Tony Vega (2:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. at Nautilus Theater)

June 23rd – Milly Quezada (2:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. at Nautilus Theater)

June 30th – Jon Secada (2:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. at Nautilus Theater)

Fiery Flavors All Weekend Long:

In addition to amazing live concerts, the festival includes ALL-NEW limited-time Viva La Música food and drink huts where guests can savor authentic, Latin-inspired drinks and dishes, such as: ALL-NEW Steak OR Chicken Pinchos – Grilled, marinated beef or chicken on a skewer, glazed with homemade BBQ sauce, served with garlic herb flatbread ALL-NEW Frozen Pina Colada Served in a Fresh Pineapple ALL-NEW Guava & Queso Empanada- Crispy Pastry stuffed with guava paste and cream cheese ALL-NEW Arroz con Pollo- Spiced chicken, seasoned rice, onions, Latin spices and vegetables ALL-NEW Seafood Paella- Colorful saffron rice, clams, mussels, shrimp and vegetables ALL-NEW Flan- Baked custard dessert with a layer of caramel on top ALL-NEW Quesito- Puff pastry, cream cheese, sugar

21SEEDS Tequila Tasting – Returning to the festival this year, 21Seeds is known for their unique flavor-infused tequilas. This women-led distillery creates fresh and natural flavoring using cucumbers, jalapenos, oranges and more to each of their unique tequila selections.

Planning a Trip?

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.