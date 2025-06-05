California Judge Rules Against Disney’s Attempt to Block Former Exec from YouTube

Justin Connolly, who resigned his contract with Disney last year, left the company abruptly in May for a position at YouTube.

Disney’s temporary injunction request intended on preventing Justin Connolly from working for YouTube was denied by a California judge earlier today.

What’s Happening:

Variety

Justin Connolly, who previously served the House of Mouse as their President of Platform Distribution, left The Walt Disney Company abruptly last month.

Connolly had renewed his contract with Disney late last year.

Just a week later, Disney filed a breach of contract lawsuit

While Disney still intends to take legal action, stating “We are disappointed in today’s ruling, but will continue to pursue our legal remedies," this initial action to block Connolly from working for YouTube has been denied.

The judge shared that the three deciding factors in the case came down to Disney’s “Lack of showing of emergency"; that the “Balance of harms works in favor or Mr. Connolly"; and that Disney “has not demonstrated a probability of success on the merits."

Starting his career with Disney in 2003 as Director of ESPN

Connolly was named President of Platform Distribution for Disney in 2019, where he reported to Co-Chairmen of Entertainment Alan Bergman and Dana Walden and ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro.

In his role, he oversaw all third-party media sales for distribution and affiliate-related business operations for all of Disney’s direct-to-consumer services and linear media networks.

He was also in charge of content sales agreements.

As of now, Sean Breen (Executive Vice President of Platform Distribution) and Jimmy Zasowki (Executive Vice President of Platform Distribution Strategy) have taken on Connolly’s responsibilities within the company.

The House of Mouse is Shrinking:

On Monday, The Walt Disney Company began another major round of layoffs.

While no teams were eliminated, some departments were specifically targeted, including marketing teams for film and television, television publicity, casting, development, and positions in Disney’s financial operations.

You can read more here

Read More on The Walt Disney Company: