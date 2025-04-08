Deloitte Reveals Collaboration With The Walt Disney Studios' StudioLAB
StudioLAB is the innovative development team at Disney Studios, dedicated to enhancing storytelling with emerging technologies.
Deloitte has revealed a partnership with The Walt Disney Studios' StudioLAB aimed at advancing innovation within the media and entertainment sector.
What’s Happening:
- Deloitte and The Walt Disney Studios' StudioLAB have announced a partnership to enhance innovation in storytelling by implementing transformative technologies and processes across the production lifecycle.
- This partnership seeks to enrich entertaining and inspiring experiences by equipping Disney's storytellers with advanced tools, leveraging Deloitte's expertise in emerging technologies and the media & entertainment sector.
- The teams have begun collaborating on a concept to revolutionize production previsualization through virtual reality.
- This innovative tool empowers directors and creative leaders to construct scenes and experiment with camera movements, actor positioning, and props directly, all without needing to master complex modeling or animation software.
- It also enhances immediate communication of creative visions among team members, allowing for rapid prototyping of ideas without the delays of traditional methods like verbal descriptions or sketches.
- StudioLAB is led by experts with extensive experience in film production and creative design. They focus on generating ideas and developing tools that empower creatives to craft iconic Disney narratives while also implementing the technologies and processes that support their work.
- The organization is dedicated to fostering innovation that enhances the creative process.
What They’re Saying:
- China Widener, vice chair and technology, media and telecommunications industry leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP: "The content creation industry is undergoing a technology-fueled transformation, with the rise of new creation tools changing how the media and entertainment ecosystem looks, feels and operates. It's crucial to empower creatives with the most advanced tools available to shape the future of storytelling. Our collaboration with StudioLAB exemplifies our commitment to building the media production landscape of the future, and together we look forward to demonstrating that innovation has no limits."
- Jamie Voris, executive vice president of Technology Enablement at StudioLAB: "Disney is synonymous with imagination and innovation and this collaboration is a fantastic example of our dedication to creating innovative tools for our creatives. We're thrilled that our work with Deloitte is already yielding benefits and helping our creatives bring magic to the screen."
