Disney And AI: Josh D'Amaro Reveals How The Technology Is Already Being Used to "Enhance a Creative Process"

There are still a lot of questions about the use of AI within many companies, and Disney is no exception. In the company's newly released earnings report, Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro reiterates statements that the technology will not be used to replace human creativity and discusses places that AI is already being used.

What's Happening:

Disney has never hidden its interest in using AI technology throughout the company. Both former CEO Bob Iger and current CEO Josh D'Amaro have endorsed the technology, even while many still have reservations about it.

In Disney's third quarter earnings report, released today, AI is specifically discussed, including ways the technology is already being put to work.

In Disney Parks, AI tools are being used to virtually stress test attraction designs. AI is specifically being used in the design of the announced Abu Dhabi park, though exactly how isn't clear.

On the guest side, AI is being used to help with the booking and planning of Disney vacations. It's also mentioned that AI is available to Cast Members in the parks, allowing them to better serve guests.

On this mornings earnings call, Josh D'Amaro also touted AI's efficiency as a way to help Disney with cost savings.

What Josh D'Amaro Said About AI:

Why AI is a priority : " Our company was founded on the convergence of creativity and breakthrough technology – and continuing that tradition is a priority for me and this leadership team. That’s why we’re leveraging AI to bring the most innovative tools to our storytellers. As I’ve said before, AI isn’t simply about efficiency – it’s about enhancing a creative process that will always be human-centered, artist-driven, and creator-led.”

: " the convergence of creativity and breakthrough technology How AI is helping the studios: " AI lets us work faster and smarter, particularly in areas of pre- and post-production. Our teams can personalize content and experiences for fans around the world at scale. And we are doing all of this while keeping human creativity at the center. AI amplifies what our storytellers can do – it doesn’t replace them. "

More Disney AI News: